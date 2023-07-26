This is not a post about any sort of criminal case against Rudy Giuliani in Jack Smith’s January 6 investigation, or Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s Georgia investigation. We are sure Jack Smith and Fani Willis will tell us things about Roodles the Wonderchram when they are ready, if they indeed have things to tell us.

Remember instead Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, the wonderful mother-daughter team of Georgia election workers whose lives have been utterly destroyed by the pigfucking lies of Donald Trump and his band of merry fascist election stealers, particularly Giuliani.

Giuliani lied after the 2020 election that Moss and Freeman were caught stuffing fake ballots they took out of secret suitcases, and that there was video of Moss and her mother somehow surreptitiously passing a USB drive to one another. (Moss testified to Congress that it was a "ginger mint.") Trump said on his Perfect Call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that Freeman was a "professional vote scammer" and a "hustler." He said she "stuffed the ballot boxes."

Now Giuliani, in a court filing in the case where Freeman and Moss are suing his ass for defamation, has admitted that oh yeah he lied about them. Excuse us, made statements that were “false.” It is all very legalese.

He does not concede, however, that his defaming lie statements and his lies about voter fraud in the 2020 election were not “constitutionally protected,” nor does he give up his right to argue that his lie statements totally did not hurt those election workers. Oh, and he specifies several times that the confessions (concessions!) he’s making are solely for the purposes of this litigation.

OK? They don’t count anywhere else, right? All agreed? OK?

We are paraphrasing, but that is the gist. Newsweek’s summary is similar, but less fun:

In a court filing on Tuesday, the former mayor of New York conceded that he had made the statements and had published them to third parties, but said that such an admission would not change his argument that they were "constitutionally protected" and had not adversely affected the workers concerned. Giuliani did not contest that "to the extent that the statements were statements of fact and otherwise actionable, such actionable factual statements were false."

Of course, because they are snakes to the end, Giuliani’s political adviser Ted Freeman is quoted as saying that Giuliani "did not acknowledge that the statements were false but did not contest it in order to move on to the portion of the case that will permit a motion to dismiss." He added “This is a legal issue, not a factual issue. Those out to smear the mayor are ignoring the fact that this stipulation is designed to get to the legal issues of the case.”

You got all those weasel words? Giuliani’s not admitting anything. He’s just not contesting the things the innocent women he defamed alleged in their lawsuit against him. Totally different. He’s just trying to cover his own ass here and make this lawsuit go away.

As CNN reports, this is partially an effort to “satisfy a judge who has considered sanctioning him.” Never let it be suggested that Rudy Giuliani has any shame or is experiencing remorse for his actions. Did he give you the false impression that he is a good person who might be sorry for hurting innocent women and making their lives a living hell?

CNN’s legal analyst Elie Honig called this move “desperate” and “trying to cut his losses here.” And of course lawyers for Moss and Freeman are taking Rudy’s admissions as the confessions they are.

“Giuliani’s stipulation concedes what we have always known to be true—Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss honorably performed their civic duties in the 2020 presidential election in full compliance with the law; and the allegations of election fraud he and former-President Trump made against them have been false since day one,” their lawyer Michael J. Gottlieb, a partner at Willkie, Farr & Gallagher, said in a statement.

Correct.

Anyway, in case you didn’t know Freeman and Moss were suing Rudy, now you know. There is also the sexual abuse lawsuit by his former staffer, which is so fucking disgusting you’ll claw your eyes out as you read and learn that Giuliani is (allegedly!) exactly the vile pig freak you think he is.

And there are the disbarment proceedings against him in New York and DC. Did you hear the disciplinary committee in DC recommended disbarment? They did!

Plus whatever ends up coming from Smith and Willis!

And whatever else we might be forgetting!

The road Rudy’s on, dead Roy Cohn may lose his crown as the most humiliated Trump lawyer ever. He’s earned it.

