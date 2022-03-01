Here is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing the European parliament this morning, while the English translator gets emotional, as that enormous Russian convoy hangs out outside the capital, Kyiv — a senior US official says it's "stalled" — and in the aftermath of the Russian bombing of the central square of Kharkiv, an attack many are saying was just an absolute war crime.

"We desire to see our children alive. I think it's a fair one." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was met with a standing ovation from the European Parliament after a powerful speech that caused the EU translator on the English language feed to choke up with emotion.pic.twitter.com/kTlBGO6GEq — CNN (@CNN) 1646140241

"We have proven that at a minimum we are exactly the same as you," said Zelenskyy, as he again pleaded for EU membership. They gave him a standing ovation at the end, but not EU membership yet.

And here are over 100 diplomats walking out on Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as he spoke at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Walk out from the EU and its partners during the statement from Minister #Lavrov at the #ConferenceOnDisarmament this morning to show our support to Ukraine #StandWithUkrainepic.twitter.com/q6Tq8bdd1D — France-Désarmement 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@France-Désarmement 🇫🇷🇪🇺) 1646129942

Attacks are ongoing in Kharkiv and Kyiv. The Washington Post reports that a Russian missile apparently intended for the TV tower in Kyiv ended up hitting the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial. Is that part of the "de-nazification" Putin was talking about? (Wonkette will have more on that one today.)

The central square attack in Kharkiv was caught on tape, and NBC News reports the International Criminal Court is opening a war crimes investigation. Zelenskyy said this morning that Russia should now be known as a terrorist state:

"This is terror against the city. This is terror against Kharkiv. Terror against Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in a morning speech. [...]



The attack, Zelenskyy said, was "outright, undisguised terror" that "no one will forgive. Nobody will forget."



"This attack on Kharkiv is a war crime," he said. "Russia is a terrorist state."



Zelenskyy called on "all countries of the world to immediately and effectively respond to this crime of the aggressor's tactics and to declare that Russia is committing state terrorism. We demand full responsibility for terrorists in international courts. "

All this is coming amidst reports that Russia is just really frustrated its war-murdering isn't going as smoothly as it hoped. Russian troops are low on food and gas, and those Ukrainians just refuse to back down. Putin himself is reportedly prone to outbursts right now!



War moves fast and changes fast, so follow the Washington Post 's live ticker, or one of the other live tickers, for the latest. The Biden administration said in a congressional briefing that around 1,500 Ukrainians have died so far. But that was last night. Now Kharkiv is reportedly surrounded and Ukrainian officials are worried Russia is going to start using the same strategies in Kyiv as it's using there. Who knows what the real numbers really are, at any given time?

But as of this second we're writing this, those major cities haven't fallen. Russia doesn't control Ukrainian airspace.

And the world continues to tell Russia just exactly what it thinks of what it's doing, and more and more cracks are starting to show for Russia.

We wish we could say some of that was "good" news, but the word "good" just isn't appropriate. As President Zelenskyy said this morning to the European Parliament, "I cannot say good morning or good evening … because every day for some people this day is not good. For some people this day is the last one. I speak today now of my citizens, citizens of Ukraine …”

So we'll just stick with whatever Zelenskyy says, and note that whatever Russia is going through right now, it's a consequence of its own shitty failed leader's actions.

