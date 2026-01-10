Tipsy and Jolene, courtesy of our pal Peter!

Happy weekend!

And a happy, happy birthday to Jared Kushner! Just kidding! I mean, it is his birthday, but we’re obviously not celebrating that. Instead, we are celebrating National Peculiar People Day, which means I have many, many options for presents for you all, as you may have noticed that that is mostly what we get around here.

To start, since I’ve probably shown you the Sondra London episode of Errol Morris’s First Person series enough times (it remains one of my favorite things on earth), we shall skip that and go straight to Vernon, Florida — Errol Morris’s second documentary after Gates of Heaven, about some very interesting people from, you guessed it, Vernon, Florida. It’s kind of hard to describe? It was originally supposed to be about how all of the people in this town kept losing limbs and collecting insurance money for that, but he got a bunch of threats and someone tried to run over his cinematographer, so he just made a more general documentary about the rather colorful residents there instead.

Now I also kind of want to watch the documentary Finders Keepers (about a man fighting to get his own mummified leg back). In fact, I’m going to go do that (it’s not on YouTube but it is on some streaming services), and I am going to leave you with one of my favorite peculiar people ever, the mysterious Lucille Cataldo, who haunts my dreams.

Oh, and you know what? This too. I Think We’re Alone Now, a documentary about people obsessed with Tiffany, which I haven’t seen in years but do recall was pretty good.

Talk amongst yourselves!