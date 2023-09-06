Enrique Tarrio, who was the head of the Proud Boys extremist insurgent organization on January 6, 2021, was sentenced yesterday to 22 years in prison for seditious conspiracy, stemming from his role in planning the events that became the January 6 terrorist attack to overthrow the government and prevent the peaceful transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.

It was the longest sentence handed down so far related to January 6, and it was handed down by a judge appointed by Trump, a Federalist Society member named Timothy Kelly. (Low information voters like Charlie Kirk are on Twitter right now whining that Tarrio was sentenced by the “Biden regime.” LOL.)

Clearly the tentacles of Joe Biden’s senile genius tyranny extend further we thought.

Sarah Palin has thoughts on the real victims of the January 6 attacks, by which she means the perpetrators. Know what Sarah Palin thinks? Well she’ll tell ya. Back in the day, Sarah Palin had thoughts about everything. We don’t receive her wisdom so frequently anymore, so when she appears on Newsmax looking like they caught her in the middle of doin’ some yardwork, we’d best listen.

Host Eric Bolling told Palin last night how upset he was that January 6 terrorists were getting “15, 17, and 18 years for nonviolent crimes.” (He was specifically talking about defendants Zachary Rehl, Joe Biggs, and Stewart Rhodes, who founded the Oath Keepers.) “What do you say to the lefties?” he asked her.

She answered him.

PALIN: It’s so disheartening, the examples that you’ve given, Eric. It makes the populace lose a lot of faith in our government and that’s an understatement.

Hmm.

PALIN: Unfortunately, what this leads to, when we recognize the examples that you just gave, the two-tier different justice systems that apply according to politics, you know it makes the good guy think, “What’s the use in being a good guy?”

Is that what it makes the good guy think? Were there good guys with flagpoles in the Capitol that day tryin’ to stop the bad guys with flagpoles? Is there concern that next time they might not even perpetrate January 6?

PALIN: “We’re gonna be punished, you know, we’re picked on, is what we are under this system.” But we can’t feel helpless and hopeless.

Time to pivot to the inspirational message.

PALIN: We have to remember that we have three equal branches of government, right?

Right.

PALIN: And Congress has a lot to do with what’s going on in the judiciary.

Congress can see the Judiciary from its house.

PALIN: Congress can’t keep sitting back, especially Republicans in the majority in some of these areas.

“Some of these areas.”

PALIN: Eric, they can’t sit back and just let all of this happen because it is dismantling of our traditional judicial system. Where Lady Liberty and Lady Justice used to be blind, right?

So blind they couldn’t even see Oath Keepers or Proud Boys.

PALIN: And politics are not to have anything to do with this, so we need to pressure Congress, our representatives, and remind them that they do have tools, the Constitution has empowered them to be equal to what’s goin’ on in the judiciary, and they need to exercise that power. Or we’re goin’ under, Eric! It’s tragic, it’s more than disheartening what’s going on.

Just remind ‘em they have the tools. Which tools? The ones the Constitution empowered ‘em with, to be equal to what’s goin’ on in the Judiciary!

Or we’re goin’ under, Eric!

That was fun.

Remember when we used to transcribe Palin’s word salad daily and then we’d be like “oh hey, Bristol Palin wrote something on her blog!” and then we’d write about that too?

Simpler times.

