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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

Feed him, Seymour! Your hed gif has a melibe, a sea slug with an unusual eating mechanism. Find out more here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/gelatinous-nudibranch-noms

And here is your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/e130fe35-009f-4176-9fde-3aea5ab20e88?utm_source=share

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

The tale of Samba, fugitive capybara on the lam in the south-east English countryside since March:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2026/sep/30/in-search-of-samba-the-fearless-fugitive-capybara

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