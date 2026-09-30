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This was … HOO DANG. Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt covers self in glory during the Jack Smith hearings (but Amy Klobs does literally cover self in glory, well done Senator Ma’am) o.O

Oh yes, very please, a Vance/Schmitt ticket in 2028 :D (Axios)

Supreme Court bad some more, says Trump and Stephen Miller can continue sending immigrants to countries they’re not from, for torture purposes, until the Court gives them its official imprimatur later in the term. (CNN) Democrats agree: Supreme Court bout to get PACKED. (Bad Faith Times)

Oh, none of the people on the voter rolls were noncitizens and Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Waynemark is just lying? Well I don’t believe you. (The New Republic)

Of course Trump is trying to cheat, but so far it’s not succeeding, this time! (Everything Is Horrible)

Nobody will run ads for Alex Gibney’s Musk documentary, because did you know Youtube won’t run “political” ads? What a fun thing to learn. (Hollywood Reporter) Oh did they say they wouldn’t accept those ads? They’ve changed their minds, they think, maybe. (Paul Waldman)

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Unsure if you guys can read this one without a subscription, but WHO THE FUCK PUT KURT SCHLICHTER IN CHARGE OF DEWOKING THE WAR ACADEMIES. (Wired)

Trump’s literal biggest fans want him impeached now. It is genuinely nice to see Americans able to incorporate new (to them) information and not double down. (Politico, reg. req.)

Does deporting our Latino friends have literally any economic benefit for born-Americans? The answer will not surprise you because you’re not stupid. Charts for all you nerds at link! (Mike Konczal)

How to be a red state Democrat and not be weird about trans friends! Andy Beshear is how you do it. (Erin in the Morning)

What do Miami real estate agents tell you about climate change? You’re not going to believe this, but a bunch of lies! (Heated)

Nice Time! Shepherd Night School! (NPR)

Nice Time! The raccoons who make balls and play with coati! Of note: “The females’ mother also tried making balls but failed, the researchers said, seemingly because she was drunk.” Margaritas for everyone! (Gift link New York Times)

Malcolm Gladwell (I know he sucks, but he sucks so readably!) on the old Southern progressives and trading racism for vile classist misogyny in To Kill A Mockingbird. OUCH! (Old New Yorker)

I didn’t know hardly any of this stuff about Antifa Dorothy Parker. I wonder what dialogue she polished up on It’s A Wonderful Life, I bet all the funny and Antifa parts. (Wik)

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