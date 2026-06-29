Wonkette

Wonkette

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Thalia Is Not Amused's avatar
Thalia Is Not Amused
5h

Update on Mr. Not Amused: He's hanging in there! Still removing bile from his stomach, poor guy. He was able to sit on the side of the bed, but they are waiting until Wednesday to try and walk. He's very weak still, lots of tremors and mumbling in his sleep. They're going to check his bile removal for blood, just in case. But his doctor is allowing him sips of water now, and we may even get the suction tube removed this afternoon! 🤞🤞🤞His staph infection is MRSA, but he's been on antibiotics since Friday and they seem to be working. We'll keep you posted, and thanks for all the love!

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Stanta Knows's avatar
Stanta Knows
5h

Supreme court won't hear Trump's appeal. Basically, they affirm he's a rapist who owes money. Tell your MAGAt friends.

https://bsky.app/profile/muellershewrote.com/post/3mpgqvpwtps2b

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