We are not certain, but it appears Sean Hannity’s inner monologue after that Arizona supreme court abortion ruling, the one that allows the enforcement of Arizona’s 1864 pre-statehood abso-fucking-lutely batshit total abortion ban, is FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK! FUCK! FUUUUUUUUUCK.

A lot of right-wingers are freaking out. But Hannity? Y’all, he’s incredibly stupid, and he’s a ride-or-die permanent resident of the inside of Donald Trump’s butthole. He is freaking the the fuck out.

Here is Hannity on his show last night, panicking and pissed off, his voice nearly breaking, about all the things the Biden administration blames Trump for. One of them — “this is pretty humorous,” he says — is the Arizona abortion law! Oh, he is so mad/sad/losing his fucking marbles right now.

Can you imagine? How can you blame Trump for that?

You know besides the obvious, the thing about how Donald Trump snaked his way into the White House with foreign enemy help and James Comey enemy help — but still lost like a fucking dog in the popular vote — then proceeded to make several illegitimate, extremist partisan hack Supreme Court nominations, building a court that did indeed overturn Roe v. Wade, which opened the door for states to enforce bugfuck Civil War-era abortion bans, and that’s how you can blame Trump for that.

It’s kind of a direct line. Simple. Easy to understand.

Sean Hannity might not understand it, because again, very stupid guy, but know who does understand it? Voters. Especially since Trump is always taking credit for killing Roe.

In that clip, Hannity was also near apoplectic that Biden blames Trump for COVID deaths and COVID school closures. It’s probably because Biden can look at a calendar and see when a million Americans died of COVID, and it wasn’t when he was president. You know who else can look at calendars? Voters.

After the Arizona supreme court ruling came down, Hannity begged begged begged Arizona Republicans to fix it by going ahead and repealing that dumbass 1864 abortion ban. Arizona Republicans did not do that. As Media Matters explains, the fact that the 1864 ban remains on the books is 100 percent Republicans’ fault, but that’s not stopped Hannity from trying to blame it on Democrats.

Know who knows it’s the Republicans’ fault, in Arizona and Alabama and Florida and all the other states? Voters.

We get why Hannity is pooping his pants. Between all this abortion stuff and the fact that Donald Trump couldn’t hold the scary criminal trial devil at bay — his first one starts Monday! LMAO! — that just could be the fuckin’ end of Donald Trump.

Suck on it.

[video via Acyn]

