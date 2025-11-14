Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stanta Knows's avatar
Stanta Knows
1h

Way off topic, and I'll bring it up again on the happy hour thread, but I'm bursting with joy and needed to share.

I filed all my retirement paperwork at noon - have 5 days of work left in my entire life and will be on paid vacation until retirement starts 1/1/2026.

I'm fucking free.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 replies
Russell Jones's avatar
Russell Jones
2h

>>Lady Mamdani, Space Needle at your feet ...<<

Wonder what's the next wingnut ass you'll beat

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
226 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture