Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
42m

>>“At least name it something he’s familiar with like USS JACK DANIELS or USS CAPTAIN MORGAN.”<<

THE SHADE OF IT ALL.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
JanuaryClaire's avatar
JanuaryClaire
42m

"the John Lewis class of ships, ships that are named after important Civil Rights figures"

Are they going to rename the class to something like the Alito class? Because whatever names they select would not fall under "good trouble."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies
237 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture