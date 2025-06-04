Hello bad skin my old friend

In a move so toxically petty and insecure it could only originate from the stunted “leadership” of Secretary Shitfaced, AKA Pete Hegseth, the secretary has announced that he has ordered the Navy to rename the USNS Harvey Milk, we guess because ewwwwwwww icky gays make him feel like less of a man. Of course, he didn’t say it like that, because he’s too busy self-soothing by saying words like “warfighter.”

Military.com spoke to an unnamed Defense Department official who confirmed the story, and who said that the timing, at the beginning of Pride month, was intentional. Again, so toxically petty and insecure it could only originate from somebody who’s that much of a little bitch like Hegseth.

Speaking of that much of a little bitch:

[T]he memo reviewed by Military.com noted that the renaming was being done so that there is “alignment with president and SECDEF objectives and SECNAV priorities of reestablishing the warrior culture,” apparently referencing President Donald Trump, Hegseth and Phelan.

Hahahahahahahahahahahaha, ask a troop how hard they make the universal wanking motion when Pete [hic] Hegseth says “warrior culture.”

Harvey Milk was of course one of the most important early figures in the movement for LGBT equality, the former San Francisco supervisor who was murdered for being gay. He was also a Navy veteran, which is more than you can say for Major Breathalayzer.

But wait, this story gets more pathetic and insecure, as stories involving Hegseth so often do.

Because CBS News explains that the USNS Harvey Milk, an oiler, is part of the John Lewis class of ships, ships that are named after important Civil Rights figures, AKA all the people whose lives’ work negates the entire point of Pete Hegseth’s existence, which is to run around having little milquetoast temper tantrums about non-white, non-straight people who make his whiskey dick feel small.

And they’re looking at renaming them all.

The documents obtained by CBS News also show other vessels named after prominent leaders are also on the Navy's renaming “recommended list.” Among them are the USNS Thurgood Marshall, USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg, USNS Harriet Tubman, USNS Dolores Huerta, USNS Lucy Stone, USNS Cesar Chavez and USNS Medgar Evers.

Yes, that’s Supreme Court Justices Thurgood Marshall and Ruth Bader Ginsburg, underground railroad leader Harriet Tubman — posthumously named a brigadier general, oh, just for her service leading missions against traitors in the US Civil War — labor heroes Dolores Huerta and Cesar Chavez, suffragist Lucy Stone, and Civil Rights activist Medgar Evers.

AKA seven people whose stories really shine a light on what a pathetic manbaby piece of shit Pete Hegseth is, comparatively speaking.

We guess when you’re as unqualified, as unworthy, as out of your depth, as much of an embarrassment to God and your parents as Pete Hegseth is, you can’t be in the presence of anything that honors the greatness represented by those names, as they’re just constant reminders that actually, your status as a white conservative Christian dude with literally zero other accomplishments of note besides how you reportedly managed to get through “Fox & Friends Weekend” without viewers at home knowing you were drunk really isn’t all that impressive, comparatively speaking.

And oh boy, what is Pete Hegseth’s holy Christian crusade against DEI if not a desperate campaign to eliminate comparatively speaking from what he sees when he looks in the mirror?

Nancy Pelosi is appalled:

“The reported decision by the Trump Administration to change the names of the USNS Harvey Milk and other ships in the John Lewis-class is a shameful, vindictive erasure of those who fought to break down barriers for all to chase the American Dream,” Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi told CBS News in a statement. She added, “Our military is the most powerful in the world – but this spiteful move does not strengthen our national security or the 'warrior' ethos. Instead, it is a surrender of a fundamental American value: to honor the legacy of those who worked to build a better country.”

Notice how Pelosi also makes fun of Hegseth’s obsession with bringing back “warrior culture” for the “warfighters” and so forth? Because if you have to say it, you ain’t it.

Did you know it’s considered excessively bad luck in the Navy to rename ships? Pete Hegseth might know that if he wasn’t so out of his depth and maybe if he had more military experience, but it’s not done much. Both Military.com and CBS News note that it happened recently, in 2023, when they renamed the USS Chancellorsville and USNS Maury — Confederacy names — to the USS Robert Smalls and the USNS Marie Tharp. (The Smalls story is awesome; he was a former slave who stole a Confederate ship and brought it directly to the Union. Definitely the type of guy MAGA would hate.)

Of course, those renamings came after extensive study by a commission that literally existed to get rid of disgusting traitor Confederacy names in the military.

Our favorite game with Hegseth stories these days is going to the various military Reddits to see what the troops have to say. Oh boy, they don’t disappoint! Here are some comments on the Navy Reddit story about this:

“I’d say, ‘you got it, boss!’ and rename her from USNS Harvey Milk to USNS Gay. After the football player Randall Gay, of course.” “Expected. Isn’t it bad luck to rename a ship?” Reply: “Get Vance on it and it may just sink.” Reply: “Are there enough couches on it to entice Vance to go aboard?” “Culture wars is all that boy knows how to fight.” Reply: “wait, you're saying someone who was a combat arms O4 in his 40s, and not mustang, might be a dumb asshole who mostly fought with everyone? huh!” “So a MSC ship name is the biggest worry we have for *check notes* ‘military readiness’” “I hope they never name a ship after this tool, you know that bitch will leak.” Reply: “USS Kegsbreath” “These fascists are so fragile. They're like snowflakes drifting through the desert in July. Constantly melting down. The maga are embarrassing all of us. That's not the worst part, though. They've made the US an outsider. A country without allies. A far more dangerous place to be. Destroying our reputation, safety, and environment while they're at it. Such pathetic leadership” “At least name it something he’s familiar with like USS JACK DANIELS or USS CAPTAIN MORGAN.” “what a knob” “Personally, I don’t mind the return of names to use Benning as an example. But to rename something like this which was commissioned the Harvey Milk. I have a huge problem with. Listen, I’m conservative. But this is too much and too stupid.” “Nah, gay is doing five sets of 47 push-ups every day.”

Now, now, now, sir! We don’t use “gay” as a pejorative like that anymore.

But yes, we understand and agree with the thrust of your argument that Hegseth telling Congress he does five sets of 47 pushups per day is evidence that he’s a sad little bootlicker with extreme need-to-please-Daddy issues thinly veiling an all-consuming self-hatred and his entirely accurate gut feeling that he’ll never be good enough.

We’re sure that’s what that guy on Reddit was trying to say.

The rest of those comments, damn, son.

If the people you’re in charge of have as little respect for you as the good people of the military clearly have for Secretary Shitfaced, it’s time to resign.

Instead he’s busy skipping a meeting of military leaders about Ukraine at NATO headquarters. Why? Probably because he’s a little bitch.

