In July of ‘24, Donald John Trump made a deal with dog-eating kook Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to do him a little favor, though: End his campaign, endorse Trump, and Trump would get on board with his kook talk. At least, that was our takeaway from Trump’s ramble about horse-sized vaccines that RFK Jr.’s son Bobby III recorded:

Something’s wrong with that whole system, and uh, it’s the doctors, and I said I want to do small doses, small doses. When you see the baby, Bobby, uh, and vaccination, and it’s like 38 different vaccines, and it looks like it’s made for a horse, not a, you know, a 10-pound or 20-pound baby, it looks like you should be giving a horse this, it, and you ever see the size of it, right, there is this massive … just massive. And then you see the baby all of the sudden starting to change, radically, I’ve seen it too many times. And then you hear it doesn’t have an impact, right? And you and I talked about that a long time ago.

It’s a baby, Bobby, how much could it possibly weigh? And why didn’t Trump alert the public to the disturbing fact that babies grow and develop during his first term?

The unholy alliance of those two made horse sense. The hamberder-in-chief has always governed his own health through vibes, and robust faith in his “good genetics.” Such as taking four times the recommended daily dose of aspirin, avoiding exercise, and gorging on French fries, just because it feels right.

And indeed, father Fred Trump’s genetics kept him slumlording and bailing out his constantly failing goldenest child vigorously until his end at 93, and mother Mary Anne kept on scowling until she was 88. And Operation America Go Kill Yourself, well, Trump’s boss Putin surely has no objection to that!

And now Brainworms is at it again. Following dropping recommendations for universal COVID-19 vaccines, delaying hepatitis B shots for most newborns, splitting MMRV into separate doses, and banning thimerosal, he has once again, with no input from the CDC’s own already-overhauled Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, announced that the CDC has changed its recommendation for routine vaccines, and cut six from the list: influenza, hepatitis A, hepatitis B, meningococcal disease, rotavirus, and respiratory syncytial virus. Now they won’t be recommended for all babies and children, only some in high-risk groups. Because, Kennedy claims, that’s how they do it in “peer, developed nations” like Denmark, Germany and Japan.

By the way, five American children that we know of have already died from the flu this season. Wait, no, now it’s six. No, seven. No … well we’re just going to stop here.

Boston, until now, hadn’t had a child flu death since 2013.

The whole “assessment” is science-free batshit on a bull pie, darkly fretting about vaccine coercion. How rude of the old CDC not let the public do their own science!

A fundamental principle of public health is trust. For the public to trust public health agencies, those agencies must trust the public, which includes providing accurate information and being honest when the scientific knowledge is incomplete.

And of course POTUS had dumb posts.

Sigh, America has never “required” any vaccines, and the CDC previously recommended about half that many injections. And states, not the federal government, have the authority to mandate vaccinations for daycares and schools and whatnot.

Do not take medical advice from someone unable to spell “HEPATITAS,” mkay?

And, those (formerly) peer, developed nations do not have shorter vaccine schedules because of worries about vaccine safety making babies horse-sized autists or whatever, rather because they don’t have enough disease to justify it. And the US has had a longer one because we are more sickly, what with our lack of universal health care and all.

Oh boy can we justify it! In fact, the US just hit the highest rate of doctor visits and hospitalizations for flu-like illness EVER in history, an increase in 48.1 percent from just last week. And RSV is the leading cause of hospitalization in infants. Rotavirus is wildly contagious and can also be fatal, especially in young children. And it’s an agonizing death from vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration.

In Denmark, where all of the childhood vaccines are free, some are omitted because health officials found them not cost-effective to supply based on the rate of disease. And the RSV vaccine is still recommended there for pregnant women (as it still is here too, which does not seem logically consistent). Many of the studies that disproved Bobby’s hallucinations about vaccine harm were led by Danish health officials, even! RIP, Irony. And Germany did not require measles shots until 2020 because it wasn’t that big of a problem there until anti-vaccine conspiracy nuts started making it one. Speaking of “informed consent.”

And in 2025, the United States recorded more cases of measles than it has in any year since 1993. A non-ending national reprise of that time in ‘15 when Dr. License-on-Probation Robert Sears (one of the nest of crackpots and quacks who signed a letter endorsing Bobby) caused a measles outbreak in San Diego that spread to Disneyland, and then Utah, Washington, Colorado, Oregon, and Mexico, started by one of his intentionally under-vaccinated patients. It’s a small world after all. Dying young, that IS one way to avoid chronic illness. Except not all of the babies and children who get measles, meningitis, or hepatitis A or B will die, some will live with lifelong chronic conditions, too. And Long Covid, we are just now figuring out all of the wild stuff it can do to someone, forever. But guess Bobby figures it’s a wash.

Fortunately, insurance companies will still cover the old schedule. But unfortunately, this will hit the babies of the dumbest parents with the worst doctors the hardest, who are the very babies who need preventative care the most.

And now doctors are practicing politics, while RFK Jr. probably slowly gets stoned.

Senator Doctor Bill Cassidy is upset about it:

As a doctor who treated patients for decades, my top priority is protecting children and families. Multiple children have died or were hospitalized from measles, and South Carolina continues to face a growing outbreak. Two children have died in my state from whooping cough. All of this was preventable with safe and effective vaccines.

You know what else was preventable, RFK Jr. being confirmed as Secretary of Health and Human Services! And yet Cassidy voted to confirm RFK Jr. knowing full well what a bear-eating brain-worm-having anti-science whack job he is. Also ACA subsidies might have helped millions afford preventative care and he voted to cut those too, and also proudly for that Big Buttfuck Bill that the CBO estimates will lead to about 16.9 million people losing their health insurance. So may the horrifying images of those poor children turning blue and coughing themselves to death haunt him forever.

Anyway, stop right now and go wash your hands, sing the whole alphabet song, and get under those nails with a brush! Froth that soap, the friction is what gets the germs off! And keep your hands away from your eyes, nose, and mouth. Also a mask in public is a good idea too. And for Pete’s sake, vaccinate your kids and yourself with the old CDC recommended schedule, which was made for a reason, using actual evidence-based science as opposed to the brainwormed opinions of one roadkill-eating guy and his grifter chorus, and has saved millions of lives.

We nag because we love.

[WSJ gift link / Washington Post gift link]

Share Wonkette stories, not diseases! Share

Send Wonkette money to live forever!