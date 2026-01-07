Wonkette

An important note that no one is talking about: splitting the vaccine into three visits means 3 co-pays instead of one (if you are fortunate enough to have insurance). If you don't have insurance, that's three full-price office visits. It's been awhile since I've taken my kids to the doctor (youngest is 21), but an office visit is probably a couple of hundred bucks.

Most Flu seasons, between 30,000 - 70,000 Americans die of Influenza. 10x as many are hospitalized.

During the 2020-2021 Flu season, 200 Americans died, and about 800 were hospitalized with Influenza.

Because 1) Masking and distancing WORK, and b} COVID was just that much more contagious and dangerous that measures that pretty much stopped Influenza still allowed that much illness and death due to COVID; one can only imagine how many Americans would have died of COVID had we not taken those basic common-sense measures.

My family has a Bible going back to the early 1800s. In on 18-month period in the early 1840s, an ancestor of mine buried his wife and 4 of their 6 children, and recorded the events in the empty pages of the Bible that were included for that purpose. They all died of diseases we don't even remember anymore.

I bet my ancestor would have crawled miles over barbed wire and broken glass to get vaccinations for his family.

