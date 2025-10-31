Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Dr. Oz just told some hella health insurance premium lies, like DANG THAT GUY LOVES TO LIE. (Also has no idea what he’s talking about, but mostly LOVES TO LIE!) (The Fucking News)

Doesn’t matter if you have private insurance, if you’re a trans kid and a hospital gives you medical care, Trump will take all their Medicaid and Medicare payments. (NPR)

Two clips for #relevant!

Via Tiedrich, say hi to some Portland heroes, Heretic Coffee, serving free SNAP breakfasts until the government reopens or they go broke trying. (KATU) And here’s one in Bed-Stuy! Je T’aime! (NYDN)

Harmeet Dhillon, the head of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, decides what cases her department is going to chase after by scrolling Twitter for “civil rights cases” of white people being pissed off on Twitter. Plus a whole bunch of fun lies and conspiracy theories throughout the administration, as curated by Our Liz. (Public Notice)

JD Vance really does want to resegregate the country. Goddamn. (Paul Waldman at the Cross Section)

Oh right, there are elections on Tuesday! Catch up with the indispensable Bolts mag since we’ve been ignoring most of them! (Bolts)

Turns out Americans don’t like demolishing the White House, weird. (CNN)

Well that’s quite a lede!

One day last July, I went to dinner with a man who had sent me death threats. “I’ll kill you slowly...” he’d emailed me repeatedly several years ago, when I was working as a magazine editor covering, among other things, sexual assault and abortion rights. Like many women on the internet, I didn’t know if he was fixated on me specifically or if mine was just an email an angry man found on 4chan. Now, years later, I recognised his email address after we matched on a dating app. Did he remember? Did he recognise me? Was that why he wanted to go on a date?

And it’s a fuckin crazy read! (Cosmopolitan)

Which million dollar a night hotel should we go to in the Caribbean? Oh wait, we’re about to have a war there. Never mind maybe! (Fodor’s)

We are not, to my knowledge, intending to invade Switzerland, or its trains. (Don Moynihan)

Your friend ZiggyWiggy is giving you a SPECIAL Halloween movie tonight, Dawn of The Dead (2004), at 9 p.m. Eastern. Free with a 7 Day trial on Shudder.

On Saturday, Nov. 1, they and you will be watching Cat People (1942), available free on the Internet Archive. Available with subscription on Hulu. $3.99 in the usual places.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Time to start sending Rebecca your etsys and your ebays and your other crafts and nonsenses for our post-Thanksgiving handmade and vintage buying orgy! Send links to everything you’re proud of to rebecca at wonkette dot com.

