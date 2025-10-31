Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
43m

Happy Halloween!

Your gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/graveyard-dance-party

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/faaddde1-5e77-4b31-b98b-978b48cc0b41?utm_source=share

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
memzilla's avatar
memzilla
35m

"911 ... what's your emergency"?

"Yeah, I'm sick and tired of paying off you fucking cops so I can deal my drugs"!

"Sir, are you a drug dealer"?

"You're fuck-flingin' RIGHT I'm a god damn drug dealer"!

"Sir, are you on drugs *now*"?

.

' Fourteen police officers among 20 arrested in Mississippi drug bribery sting '

Fourteen current and former law-enforcement officers are among 20 defendants charged in Mississippi and Tennessee with accepting bribes from drug traffickers for police protection in what officials called "a monumental betrayal of public trust".

Federal officials set up the sting after hearing complaints from real drug traffickers about having to pay bribes to officers.

"The original complaints that began the investigation were from drug dealers," US Attorney Clay Joyner for the Northern District of Mississippi told a news conference on Thursday.

Some of the officers had received bribes of between $20,000 (£15,000) and $37,000, the prosecutor added.

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cx2yrd6jrplo

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
114 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture