tabs gif by your pal the Martini Glambassador!

Hola, ahora es el tiempo de tabs.

Vamonos.

Contra their claims that the gross, fucked up, racist joke that mediocre white loser told about Puerto Ricans somehow did not represent Donald Trump’s views, you should know that the Trump campaign took out one of Tony Hinchcliffe’s jokes where he called Kamala Harris a C-word. The Puerto Rico one? Cool! The other racist ones? Cool! Calling women C-words? No, they’re currently panicking because most women hate them because of Dobbs, and other reasons. Scratch that joke OUT. [Bulwark]

Trump’s Puerto Rico fallout “spreading like wildfire” in Pennsylvania, says Politico. Huh! [Politico]

Joe Biden voted. FOR JILL STEIN? No for Kamala Harris. [New York Times]

Harris will be giving her closing argument tonight in a speech at the Ellipse, after which there will be no attacks on the Capitol, because she’s not a fascist or literally Hitler. TV coverage will start at 7 p.m. ET, at least on MSNBC. Didn’t check the other channels. [NBC 4 Washington]

Unhinged Trump freak adviser Russell Vought has plans for how to use the military against Americans citizens and how to make civil servants miserable. He describes it as “put[ting] them in trauma.” And so much more. [ProPublica]

Zoinks, over 200,000 subscriptions there at the Washington Post. Guess people aren’t buying their bullshit no more. [NPR]

Jeff Bezos wrote a stupid 911-word op-ed to whine about waaaaaaaah and “No quid pro quo! No quid pro quo! You’re the quid pro quo!” TL;DR it doesn’t say “I should shut my face and sell this newspaper to my ex-wife, who is better than I am.” [Washington Post]

Fox News found the extremism of Senator Jacky Rosen of Nevada, it is “supports assault weapons ban” and “supports Obamacare.” [Aaron Rupar]

Our pal the futurist said last week that it’s not time to panic, so, ya know, don’t. [Cassidy Steele Dale]

Now that the Washington Post has hurtled past the New York Times in the contest for whose democracy can die in darkness the fastest, we don’t even know what to do with our longrunning joke about how NYT sucks for everything but food, then we give you a recipe from the NYT. Is there joy in that? Fine, One-Pot Japanese Chicken Curry and Rice. Made it last night. FOR JILL STEIN? No, for me. It’s good. [NYT recipe blog]

Finally, at my Friday place this week, I did a deep dive into the big gross pervert speech Tucker Carlson gave for Trump. No, not the one at Trump’s Nazi rally, the one before that! Too many Nazi speeches! COME READ AND SUBSCRIBE, audio version out this morning. [The Moral High Ground / audio version]

OK that’ll be enough tabs fer ye. Too many and you get greedy for tabs.

Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan on Facebook.

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?