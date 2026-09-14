Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

Fat Bear Week post with some fat bears in your hed gif: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/celebrate-good-chonk-come-on

And a meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/a080e10e-e34b-4492-8fb9-cecadef4a73f

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

Re the article on outracist (that's a term for an outrageous racist or maybe an out and proud racist; I dunno, it's what my fingers typed) and candidate for Texas Railroad Commissioner (which is an elected position? who knew?!) Bo French, they mention that the gross tweet was accompanied by a picture of "South Asian students cheering in orange gears" and I was quite confused. I guess things are different in Texas, but don't we usually call those outfits "kits?" To me, "students cheering in gears" sounds like they've dressed up at machinery, which would be pretty rad for, like, engineering majors.

It's Monday and I need more coffee.

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