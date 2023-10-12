Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

The DSA-organized pro-Palestinian rally in New York this week was a fucking mess. (It is good to care about Palestinians! And sometimes you just leave it at “I AM REALLY SORRY THAT HAPPENED” instead of making hilarious jokes and whooping it up that people got what they deserved.) AOC, as she so often does, has the right idea. (Politico)

I guess we all just had enough of our co-leftists dancing on fucking graves at exactly the same time yestertoday. Here’s Eric Levitz at New York mag. His is smarter and better-informed than mine — which was just a primal scream — and I am totally fine with that.

We’ll miss the Geneva Conventions when they’re gone, as the rules against committing atrocities stop applying. — Anne Applebaum at The Atlantic

I would not like to be “rebuffed” by Fani Willis like Jim Jordan just was, no please and no thank you. (CNN)

You can’t argue attorney-client privilege when you’re arguing you did it because your attorney told you to? What is the world coming to, witch-hunt, et cetera. — Politico

Lib pollster Rachel Bitecofer is delighted that RFK Jr. is running as an independent, and would like to tell you why!

Biden administration new junk fee rule just dropped. — AP

The earth is adding a gigawatt a day — or a nuclear reactor’s worth — of solar power. GO EARTH. (Bill McKibben)

Texas and the case of the totally FUBAR charter schools being totally FUBAR and Texas is fine with that. — Pro Publica

You mean to tell me the convicted thefter and stealer-from-old folks Paul Erickson stole from his own girlfriend, that NRA chick Russian spy? Man, no honor among anybody. (Daily Beast)

I really loved this from your comrade Mary Ann. “Family Photos: The Ones Who Had Fun.”

The science behind why people think this Pennsylvania prison is haunted. Atlas Obscura is the best.

Finally, LET’S HAVE A PARTY! Friends in Detroit, Michigan, or driving distance thereof, please join us Sat., Oct. 28, from 7 p.m., for a Halloween party at our home to benefit the Michigan Democratic Party. Party and comradeship are free (and we put on a nice spread!), and bring a checkbook IF you would like to donate! Email me at rebecca at wonkette dot com for our address, with the email header: I AM NOT COMING TO MURDER YOU, please and thank you!

