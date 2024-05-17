The fun couple. Photo: Twitter

Are you ready for more sexxxytimes featuring Florida GOP power (top and/or bottom) couple Christian and Bridget Ziegler, the uptight and upright Christian pair who were revealed last year as threesome-enjoyers who voraciously trawled the Sarasota bar scene for trim with whom they vibed? Of course you are, you degenerates.

When last we heard anything about the Zieglers, Christian had been accused of raping one of those prospects and booted from his position (heh heh) as chair of the Florida Republican Party when he refused to step down while a criminal investigation was ongoing. Meanwhile, Bridget, a founder of censorious fascist busybodies Moms for Liberty, was somehow hanging on to her position on the Sarasota School Board despite many, many calls for her resignation. (She did have to quit her job at the conservative non-profit Leadership Institute, at least.)

While the criminal case against Christian was closed without charges being filed, the couple still sued to keep any records from the investigation from being made public. But the Florida Trident got its hands on a police report documenting the couple’s shenanigans. And boy are the details our sort of thing: hot, sleazy, and reducing the Zieglers to just another couple of weirdo Florida pervs out of a Tim Dorsey novel:

Investigators found “numerous sexual videos” on Christian Ziegler’s phone involving the couple and other women, according to Cox’s report. The detective noted that it wasn’t clear if the women in the videos knew they were being recorded or not.

If we’ve learned anything from the movies, it is that anyone surreptitiously taping a sexual encounter with an unsuspecting partner has nothing but the purest of motives. Also he is probably a serial killer. Has anyone checked the unsolved murder rate around Sarasota lately?

“There were numerous text messages between Bridget and Christian where they are on the prowl for a female and Bridget is directing him to numerous different bars in search of a female that they are both interested in,” Cox wrote of the Ziegler phone contents.

Man, marriage is so weird. “Honey, on your way home, can you swing past a few bars and find me some tail? And also the drugstore, we’re out of toothpaste.”

“During these conversations Christian is secretly taking photographs of women in the bars and sending them to Bridget asking her if she wants this one or that one. Bridget is telling him to pretend to take pictures of his beer, so they don’t see him taking pictures of them. She tells him ‘Don’t come home until your dick is wet.’”

Hold on to this one, Christian, she’s definitely a keeper!

Seriously, how creepy is it to take pictures of unsuspecting women in bars and send them to your wife like you’re comparing choices of cereal at Publix? It’s danged creepy!

By the way, unlawfully taping women without their consent was another of the possible criminal charges Christian Ziegler faced, in addition to rape. But the State Attorney declined to file charges there, too. Christian Ziegler is a lucky man in multiple ways.

Funniest of all is that the Zieglers, in suing to keep the texts and other records a secret, claimed that the release would result in “great humiliation and harm to their individual reputations.” Which, it seems like that bird has long since flown the coop even before this latest leak, doesn’t it?

Of course Bridget Ziegler is not letting any of this stop her longtime crusade to make sure that children in Florida schools never, ever have the opportunity to hear or read about LGBTQ+ people simply existing, let alone anyone doing anything even remotely like all the stuff she and her husband were into:

Ziegler introduced a highly contentious resolution to ignore protections for LGBTQ students afforded by a new federal Title IX rule. The resolution, which followed a DeSantis legal challenge to Title IX at the state level, claims the new rule would cause “disastrous impacts to girls and women’s safety in restrooms, locker rooms, and sports.”

Luckily for Bridget, Title IX does not offer protections for Sarasota’s female population from her and her husband. If Sarasota’s LGBTQ students want to be protected, they should perhaps hang out in any bars the Zieglers frequent.

