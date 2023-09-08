Ken Buck is not a good congressman. He is a Republican dickhead member of the House Freedom Caucus. You can find examples of him all over the place being an ass. Here’s one, where in 2019 he voted against a resolution to prevent Donald Trump from sneaking Vladimir Putin back into the the G7.

But when a Republican congressman like Ken Buck is being viciously mean to Marjorie Taylor Greene and saying maybe she doesn’t understand the Constitution because they didn’t teach that at “CrossFit class,” then we are going to enjoy that for what it’s worth.

Here’s yer video:

Loading video

And here are some words:

"When I was teaching law school, I learned and taught certain constitutional principles," said Buck. "When Marjorie Taylor Greene was teaching CrossFit, she learned a whole different set of values." "The Constitution says Congress shall count the votes. It doesn't say Congress may overturn an election result," he continued. "In her CrossFit class, maybe they didn't cover that." "When you've got people who care more about their social media accounts than they do about the Constitution, we have a real problem in Congress," he concluded.

LMAO.

If you care why they are fighting, A) you’re a nerd and B) we’ll tell you. Unsurprisingly, it started because Greene was acting like a big rotting hunk of gargoyle shit.

She made a mean thread on Twitter, wherein she bellyached that Ken Buck wasn’t doing enough for her beloved white January 6 terrorist prisoners, and bellyached that Ken Buck didn’t vote to overthrow the Republic in service of the tyrant dumbass, and bellyached that Ken Buck won’t even support an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden based on literally zero evidence.

Just a whole long Twitter thread of shit normal people don’t give a fuck about.

Booooo Ken Buck, hate him.

So he’s like yeah, hey, just being as charitable as possible here, but maybe this dollar store windsock didn’t learn “Constitution” — the thing he taught — when she was doing burpees and allegedly finding extramarital true love at the CrossFit. Maybe that’s why she lacks even a rudimentary knowledge of how the fuck the American government works.

Obviously his exact words were not as funny as ours.

Insider reminds us that Greene used to be in the House Freedom Caucus, until they kicked her out for being garbage.

Point is, everybody hates Marjorie Taylor Greene with a vicious passion, and that sparks joy for us.

The end.

[Insider / video via Meidas Touch]

