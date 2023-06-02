Have we ever met Mississippi MAGA idiot pastor Shane Vaughn? He kind of sounds like smoky-voiced gay actor Harvey Fierstein doing an impression of Mississippi MAGA idiot pastor Shane Vaughn, but trust us, he is just Shane Vaughn.

Oh we have encountered him once! He had a VERY VERY reaction to Facebook banning Donald Trump, just pretty sure it was just like that time Satan killed Jesus. VERY VERY. He's a very dramatic boy.

When Cassidy Hutchinson testified for the House January 6 Select Committee, hoo boy, Shane Vaughn had a little eruption! "You're sitting there lying through your teeth because you are a witch!" he said. “You are a rebellious Jezebel with your little lezzie spirit!” Hutchinson had testified about that whole incident where Trump tried to drive the limo from the back seat on January 6, and how he used to throw ketchup at walls.

And now he is having a VERY VERY reaction to Target being too nice to LGBTQ+ people. But don't worry, he says Target is going to cave to the conservative Christians, and you know why? Because Shane Vaughn is an expert on the LGBTQ+ people, and he understands some things about them.

"Can I explain somethin', in case y'all don't know this?" he began. Pay attention, Target.

“MAGA pastor Shane Vaughn says Target will cave to conservative Christians because they're the only ones with money: "The little LBGTQSers and who all they are don't have jobs. They smoke weed from the time they get up 'til the time they go to bed in their mother's basement."” — Right Wing Watch (@Right Wing Watch) 1685631464

“The little LBGTQSers and who all they are don’t have jobs."

Gays and lesbians and bisexuals and trans folks and QSers? Don't have jobs .

And they are very little.

"You understand, right? They smoke weed from the time they get up ’til the time they go to bed in their mother’s basement.”

We think our favorite thing about this is that even though he is broadcasting by himself in his weird little floral printy shirt in his office, he feels the need to put his hand around his mouth like he's whisperin' ya a secret.

But OK, sure, yes, the LBGTQSers smoke weed all day, and all of them live at home.

"That's your little rainbow people. The little rainbow people, they don't go to jobs, because they cain't mind bosses!"

Your little rainbow people.

By the way, if you don't speak the extremely effeminate dialect of southern Mississippi that Shane Vaughn speaks, when he says "cain't mind bosses," he means like a child minds their parents or like a dog minds their owners. He is saying that LBGTQSers can't take instruction, at work.

No, we do not know where he thinks he learned these things.

"So now Target knows that the LGBQTIFC and O, those people have to shoplift, because they don't have money."

Weird how Target is marketing to mere shoplifters. ( One estimate puts LBGQTIFC and O buying power at $1.4 trillion, and lists it as the fastest growing minority in the country. Another estimate from a few years ago put it at $3.7 trillion. Thanks for leaving us some trillions of dollars on the kitchen table before you go to work, Mom! We will get it when we come up from the basement!)

"You know, they just live kum-ba-ya, they think boys are girls, girls are boys, they think money falls on trees."

Wait, money doesn't fall on trees?

"So Target hates YOU, because they know YOU'VE got the power. You middle-aged conservative Christians, you got this. [ He does a money gesture with the hand he talks with a lot. ] Yeah they know it and they hate you because they have to bow down to you!"

There is so much for a licensed therapist to unpack here — so much — but we will just say that it would be really strange if Target really truly hated the people with the most money and catered only to the shoplifters.

We guess all of Target's moves to this point have been rebellion against the truth they just can't handle. Certainly not market research.

Unless Shane Vaughn's sermon is projection coming from a place of deep insecurity, emptiness and fear that actually conservative Christians have very little to offer American society as a cohort, and other people's money is indeed more valuable.

Also, Shane Vaughn, from what we can tell, is based in Waveland, Mississippi, which is just down the road from New Orleans. We are just curious, when and if Shane Vaughn visits the big city of New Orleans, and he's riding down St. Charles Avenue or Esplanade; or other nearby cities like Birmingham or Atlanta or Memphis or fuck, even just Natchez or Hattiesburg; when he sees those big, beautiful historic homes along tree-lined boulevards, one after the other, does this small time loser country pastor ever say to himself, "Oh boy, I wonder who lives in those elegant mansions?"

Gays, you fuckin' idiot, gays. Not each and every house, of course, and certainly not each and every LGBTQ+ person is in that economic strata. (The actual economic data on LGBTQ+ people is complex, for anyone who is interested.)

But yeah, still. Gays live in those houses. (Thanks again, Mom!)

In summary and in conclusion, here is Shane Vaughn's Instagram, if you wanna make fun of him behind his back. What a hilarious fucking idiot.

[h/t Right Wing Watch ]

