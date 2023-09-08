Turkish school cat gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Danny Masterson gets thirty years for raping more than one person. Christ, that’s more than Cosby for raping every woman he ever met. California’s not fucking around! (AP)

Peter Navarro could get up to a year now that he’s guilty of contempt of Congress; weird that they had a trial since we all watched him do it, but that’s cool. — Newser

Well I’m quite late to this Mississippi “Goon Squad” of cops pleading guilty to torturing some folks. Trigger warning for all of it, Jesus Christ. (Mississippi Today)

That one was courtesy of Radley Balko’s intern in this way too intense civil liberties/cop crimes roundup.

That asshole foobaw coach in Washington state quit after one game after the Supreme Court said the school had to let him pray on the field, and they did. He’s claiming “retaliation.” I claim “bitch didn’t want to do his job.” (Seattle Times)

Oh no, not a gun safe company complying with a valid judicial warrant against a January 6er. Tyrannnzzzzzzz. — Newsweek

I think this is a good ad: Grampa Joe Basement can walk and take trains and be taller than President Sexwar! Also, please remember, Putin’s a dick!

Trans health care saves lives — science. (Erin in the Morning)

Marijuana health care saves lives — science. — New Atlas

Housing nerds! How DC densified! (Works in Progress)

Well, we all have to die of something, it might as well be “fungal apocalypse,” like that old “Tales From the Crypt.” — Wired

Also: radioactive boars. Cool cool, we should for sure have more nuclear, all you Wonkers who for some unfathomable reason think we should have more nuclear. (Indignity)

I know some Wonkers who could Hermit. (The Browser)

SHARKS! — NBC News

