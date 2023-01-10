Brazilian authorities have so far detained about 1,500 supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, former president and current Florida Man, after Sunday's attacks on Brazil's Congress and other government buildings. The government has expanded its investigation into the election-denying, anti-democratic mob and who might've financed them.

Bolsonaro supporters wanted their guy restored to power after he lost October's presidential election to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silvato, whom the media keeps identifying as a "leftwing candidate." Scary! The Bolsonaro supporters are promoting the outright false claim that electronic voting matches were used to rig the vote.

Obviously, this is an uncomfortable parallel for election deniers in the US. Although President Joe Biden and other Democratic leaders immediately denounced the attacks, as well as Bolsonaro's big lies about election fraud, Republicans were more tepid in the response. However, Donald Trump, who endorsed Bolsonaro, has remained silent.

Trump's former adviser and convicted felon Steve Bannon called the rioters "freedom fighters" and continued repeating disproven claims of election fraud. Monday, he said Lula should open up an investigation into the fraud that didn't happen. During his "War Room" podcast, Bannon said, "Look at the report, the code, the tabulator, the machines and open them up … Be transparent, let the citizens of Brazil see."

Bannon publicly claimed Brazil's presidential election was stolen back in November. He was never actually punished for his part in an attempted US presidential coup, so why not coup internationally? Bannon and Trump's former campaign adviser Jason Miller even met with Bolsonaro's son Eduardo and advised him on "next steps," which were possibly coup-shaped.

Tucker Carlson, who crushes on most rightwing fascists, told his gullible Fox News viewers Monday that Brazil's election was "very clearly" rigged. He has zero evidence to support this accusation, but true fascists always cry "fraud" when they don't like the election results. They support "show" democracies where they are guaranteed victory and their marginalized opponents exist solely as convenient scapegoats.

“Consider what is happening tonight in Brazil,” Carlson said. “Thanks to what was very clearly a rigged election, a convicted criminal – Lula da Silva – is now the president of the most important country in South America. Millions of people in Brazil understand exactly what happened. They know that their democracy has been hijacked, possibly forever.”

Lula's criminal convictions were nullified in 2021, which is why he was legally allowed to run for president again. Meanwhile, Republicans claim the Biden administration has "weaponized" the Department of Justice and targeted his political enemies. How warped is your worldview when Joe Biden is a power-mad despot but Bolsonaro is just a decent guy trying to do right by his people?

The boy from Brazil is currently in Florida, where people often seek refuge from comfortable weather. In the past few weeks, he's been spotted "waiting in line at Publix, eating alone at Kentucky Fried Chicken and posing for selfies with the bevy of fans who show up at the modest, two-story home where he is staying."

From the Washington Post:

“My kids, they didn’t want to see Mickey Mouse, they wanted to see Bolsonaro,” Leandro Neiva, a Brazilian dentist, said as he, his wife and their two young children waited to greet Bolsonaro on Friday. “He is just like us. He could be at Mar-a-Lago with Trump, but he is here in Orlando, and everybody knows he is here.”

That's adorable. Many Democrats, however, think Bolsonaro should GTFO, but Brazil hasn't (yet) calledfor his extradition. Besides, the man has a tummy ache. OK, perhaps more accurately, his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro, said in an Instagram post that her husband was admitted to the hospital with "abdominal discomfort" related to a stab wound he received at a political rally in 2018.

Bolsonaro tweeted a photo of himself in the hospital looking glum and not at all like someone plotting a violent political comeback.

Sure.

