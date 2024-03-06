Yesterday was Super Tuesday, the Tuesday that is super-er than all the other Tuesdays, because it’s the one where people get to vote in all 57 states — or a lot of them anyway — on who they want to grant the special rose that allows them to bone The Bachelor.

Here are some results of that vote:

Joe Biden and Donald Trump won all the things. Nikki Haley and the urinal cakes who insist on annoying Biden did not win all the things. This November, the contest will be between Biden and Trump. Act accordingly.

OK, Nikki Haley won a thing. She won Vermont, but even the Republicans there are communist pronoun rangers, aren’t they? (The news is breaking that she will suspend her campaign today. She’s not going to endorse, but she’s going to “call on Trump to earn the support of voters who backed her,” per CNN’s Kylie Atwood. Once a coward, always a coward.)

Can you imagine if Joe Biden lost a state? Oh my GOD. It would be one million pundits with one million hot takes on why this means he is old and cannot win.

OK actually Joe Biden lost a thing. The American Samoa Democratic caucus was won by … Jason Fuckin’ Palmer! Take your walk in your tiara and sash, bro!

Palmer-mentum!

It was 51 to 40. Yes, that’s the total votes.

OK anyway, California!

As predicted, Adam Schiff and Republican Steve Garvey advanced in the so-called jungle primary to run for Dianne Feinstein’s old Senate seat in November. What was surprising was how quickly networks were able to declare that result, considering how slowly California counts. That means it wasn’t close, Schiff and Garvey were the top two vote-getters, which means Katie Porter and Barbara Lee were not two of the top vote-getters. People are talking about the massive under-performance from Porter, who had a whole lot more money than Lee did. Long story short, Adam Schiff is your new senator, California!

Of the many congressional primaries, people were watching CA-22, again because of that jungle primary situation. There was concern in that case it would be two Republicans in this swingy district, and that Democrats would get screwed. No worries, it will be Republican David Valadao vs. Democrat Rudy Salas.