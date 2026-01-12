A memorial for Renee Good in Minneapolis

A YouGov poll has found that the majority of Americans now disapprove of how ICE is doing their job. But not by a lot, only 52 to 39 percent! The majority also says their tactics are too forceful, and approve of protests against them.

But apparently this is still an open question for a lot of people, and CBS News thinks we should all agree to disagree, the glass is only half full of murder, and all just hug it out.

Maybe we shouldn’t be surprised that so many Americans are unclear. Donald John Trump has never been shy about his desire to shoot protesters and/or lock up and murder his political enemies, or to use government agents like his own unaccountable personal police force, and his supporters assume they are in the group that’s not going to get shot in the face, and love it when other people get shot in the face for free speech, as long as it is not somebody on their side. And following the Supreme Court Six giving Trump unlimited immunity himself for this agenda, here we are, with government officials and the likes of Jesse Watters just pleased as punch about using tax dollars to shoot a mother to death in the face on the street.

Renee Good was actually the fourth person shot to death by DHS under the current regime. But video matters, and now at least half of America is wondering, oh hey, is this bad?

It’s a real hard one, you guys.

Meanwhile, the Peace President is reportedly considering bombing Iran for killing and imprisoning protesters there. It’s beyond irony and hypocrisy, but double standards are necessary for any abuser or any dictatorship. The golden rule is, they will do unto others whatever they want, and Trump will take everybody’s gold!

Within hours of Good’s murder on Thursday, the government sprang into action to protect her killer, Jonathan Ross. Masked goons packed up the house where he lives with his wife, who is a daughter of Filipino immigrants, and Ross is now in hiding. The FBI not only refuses to cooperate with Minnesota officials, but is actively blocking state investigators, whining that they could not be trusted not to dox the agents involved.

Meanwhile, it was Kristi Noem her very own self who within hours of the shooting gave enough identifying details about Ross that reporters were quickly able figure out who he was. Hours after Good was killed, she took to a podium at One Trade Center in New York behind the cryptic slogan “One Of Ours, All Of Yours” to falsely claim that Ross and other ICE officers had been “surrounded, assaulted, and blocked in by protesters,” that Good had been following ICE officers “all day,” tried to “ram” officers with her vehicle, and smeared the victim as a “domestic terrorist.”

And online, Noem doubled down. DHS also posted a video on X mostly of the roofs of a bunch of cars along with the claim that the video proves that Good was blocking traffic, but does not show that in any way — ICE was, in fact, blocking traffic while Good was coming home after dropping off her son at school — and at best shows a Honda that might be Good’s for a split second.

And it wasn’t Somalian immigrants but a pro-Derek Chauvin web site, Alpha News, that leaked Ross’s bodycam footage. Then Vance tried to claim that the video of agents calling Good a fucking bitch after shooting her made Good look like the bad person. With the truth on film from multiple angles, that is all that is left to say, that Good basically shot herself to make those poor ICE agents look bad.

Is the deny your eyes and ears working?

Let’s watch Fox News hosts Rich Edson and Matt Terrill look like dogs caught shitting on the carpet when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s former communications director, Corbin Trent, points out how full of it JD Vance is for cheering Good getting shot in the face:

You know, I thought this guy was a hillbilly. He had a book called Hillbilly Elegy, and I can tell you, hillbilly values—at least where I’m from in Appalachia—are that the government ought not be able to have absolute immunity when they shoot you in the face. But, maybe we came from a different Appalachia.

Trump’s minions are out here flooring it and frantically in all directions trying to steer the narrative as hard as they can, but the message Trump first put out — that the agent was RUN OVER and in the HOSPITAL — was not going to fly. So they were left to their own devices to try to shift the blame. It wasn’t the fault of the man who pulled the trigger, it was the fault of Democrats like Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for using curse words! It was the fault of all the Somalians in Minnesota!

And the war on Minnesota continues, based around the Somali Minnesota Daycare Fraud Psy-Op. Following a judge blocking the regime from cutting off all social services funding to Minnesota as well as California, New York, Illinois and Colorado, now the USDA has cut off all funds to Minnesota.

Meanwhile, internally, an unnamed official acknowledged to Politico that Noem had fucked up bigly with her yappings, fretting, “I don’t know how we recover from this.” (Dear Leader, of course, can never fuck up in the tiniest way.)

DHS also is pumping millions into public relations, awarding a no-bid $200 million contract to Tricia McLaughlin’s husband’s PR-consulting company. And internally, last month WaPo went inside DHS’s social media team, to find them frantically stealing copyrighted music and pumping out dozens of propaganda posts a day.

The truth is, Renee Good was not a criminal, and had one single speeding ticket in her entire life. Immigrants are more than half as likely as native-born Americans to be arrested for crimes, and cities with more immigrants are safer. And Americans getting shot in the face by their own government is bad. Will the propaganda win?

