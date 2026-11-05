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ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
2h

Calling tiny Nazi Bovino a “miniature bitch” is chef’s kiss

https://substack.com/@theheatherashley/note/c-379370722?r=udbmd&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action

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Gout Machine's avatar
Gout Machine
2h

I mentioned this on another thread, but it was delightful to open up nytimes.com this morning and be greeted with a whole page of REPUBLICANS IN DISARRAY stories.

Squee!

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