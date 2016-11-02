Oh hey, wonder what Greta Van Susteren's been up to since she peaced the fuck outta Fox News?

That's right. Libraries are the problem with college. Fuckin' A, man, just books and books and more books, and just when you think you saw all the books, whoa shit, there's some more books!

Screw this, we're not going to try to write a whole post about this, partially because we wouldn't want to annoy Greta with bunches of WORDS, WORDS, WORDS, like you find in common books.

Here are some alternate headlines for this post:

Greta Van Susteren Knows What Is Wrong With Our Schools, And It Is Books

Greta Van Susteren Declares War On Books

Fuck You, Greta

Greta Van Susteren Says Books Can Fuck Right On Out Of Here

Greta Van Susteren Will Ban All Books, Except 'Dianetics', That One's Pretty Good

You Can Take Greta Van Susteren Out Of Fox News, But You Can't Take The Fox News Out Of Greta Van Susteren

Greta Van Susteren: Books Is Not My Favorite!

Greta Van Susteren: Know What's Like 9/11 And Hitler? Books

Greta Van Susteren: My Obamaphone Never Gave Me A Paper Cut

Greta Van Susteren Still Has Verified Account On Twitter For Some Reason

YAY ALTERNATE HEADLINES!

Hey, remember that time Greta lost her shit at NASA because the space internet wasn't sending her pretty pictures of Pluto fast enough? That was special.

[ Greta's verified Twitter account ]

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