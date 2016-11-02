Oh hey, wonder what Greta Van Susteren's been up to since she peaced the fuck outta Fox News?
That's right. Libraries are the problem with college. Fuckin' A, man, just books and books and more books, and just when you think you saw all the books, whoa shit, there's some more books!
Screw this, we're not going to try to write a whole post about this, partially because we wouldn't want to annoy Greta with bunches of WORDS, WORDS, WORDS, like you find in common books.
Here are some alternate headlines for this post:
Greta Van Susteren Knows What Is Wrong With Our Schools, And It Is Books
Greta Van Susteren Declares War On Books
Fuck You, Greta
Greta Van Susteren Says Books Can Fuck Right On Out Of Here
Greta Van Susteren Will Ban All Books, Except 'Dianetics', That One's Pretty Good
You Can Take Greta Van Susteren Out Of Fox News, But You Can't Take The Fox News Out Of Greta Van Susteren
Greta Van Susteren: Books Is Not My Favorite!
Greta Van Susteren: Know What's Like 9/11 And Hitler? Books
Greta Van Susteren: My Obamaphone Never Gave Me A Paper Cut
Greta Van Susteren Still Has Verified Account On Twitter For Some Reason
YAY ALTERNATE HEADLINES!
Hey, remember that time Greta lost her shit at NASA because the space internet wasn't sending her pretty pictures of Pluto fast enough? That was special.
Now, there is a large push to defer the extremely expensive cost of textbooks. I pay between $100-180 for each book. That adds up to a lot of money. Some online scholastic libraries have begun to announce that some of the most basic textbooks might be in their FREE online library.Big News! But, I haven't seen it in the MSM. Remember John Oliver did a episode on expensive textbooks. As for myself, I love spending hours in a city, county or university library!
Can't remember who did it, but I liked the person who responded to her tweet saying, "You spelled 'stadiums' wrong."
I also recall the lines from the Marx Brothers' "Horse Feathers:"
Wagstaff: "... Where would this college be without football? Have we got a stadium?"Professors: "Yes."Wagstaff: "Have we got a college?"Professors: "Yes."Wagstaff: "Well, we can't support both. Tomorrow, we start tearing down the college."Professors: "But, professor, where will the students sleep?"Wagstaff: "Where they always sleep, in the classroom."