Wonkette

Wonkette

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agnosticsdonthatemuch's avatar
agnosticsdonthatemuch
Aug 16, 2023

Now, there is a large push to defer the extremely expensive cost of textbooks. I pay between $100-180 for each book. That adds up to a lot of money. Some online scholastic libraries have begun to announce that some of the most basic textbooks might be in their FREE online library.Big News! But, I haven't seen it in the MSM. Remember John Oliver did a episode on expensive textbooks. As for myself, I love spending hours in a city, county or university library!

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SeeTrain65
Aug 16, 2023

Can't remember who did it, but I liked the person who responded to her tweet saying, "You spelled 'stadiums' wrong."

I also recall the lines from the Marx Brothers' "Horse Feathers:"

Wagstaff: "... Where would this college be without football? Have we got a stadium?"Professors: "Yes."Wagstaff: "Have we got a college?"Professors: "Yes."Wagstaff: "Well, we can't support both. Tomorrow, we start tearing down the college."Professors: "But, professor, where will the students sleep?"Wagstaff: "Where they always sleep, in the classroom."

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