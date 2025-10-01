Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Spotts1701's avatar
Spotts1701
30m

Now Mike Johnson is claiming that it was *Democratic legislators* who put the sunset on ACA provisions into the last funding bill.

The lying is just shameless and continuous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
ciaobella's avatar
ciaobella
28m

The communist ideology has failed for THOUSANDS OF YEARS

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
121 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture