Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador
4h

It's brand new (or newly classified, in any event) cat species in your hed gif. Check out the deets here: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/new-cat-who-dis

I also have a meme chat for ya: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/45234055-4e11-4a44-b035-78b4e2e27762

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ziggywiggy
3h

"A crypto-backed PAC known as “Fairshake” just announced it would spend at least $30 million to help defeat Democrat Sherrod Brown in the race for Ohio’s Senate seat.

Ohio voters couldn’t have a clearer sign that Brown is on their side.

“Fairshake” is funded mainly by Big Crypto firms Coinbase and Ripple and venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz. It has a war chest of more than $120 million.

In 2024, Big Crypto spent more than $40 million to defeat Brown, then chair of the Senate Banking Committee. A leading critic of crypto, Brown stopped industry-friendly crypto legislation in its tracks.

Brown lost by about 4 percentage points to GOP Senator Bernie Moreno — now a leading crypto booster in the Senate.

...

All told, Republicans hold nearly a two-to-one cash advantage over Democrats going into the midterms. But you know something? American voters are catching on. The big money isn’t working.

In fact, being backed by big money is coming to be a major campaign disadvantage, because it’s seen for exactly what it is: a sign that a candidate is in the pocket of big business, Wall Street, and techno billionaires, who are shafting ordinary Americans.

Sherrod Brown’s campaign manager, Patrick Eisenhauer, said Brown’s opponent, Jon Husted is “for sale and the billionaires and corporations pouring millions into this race know it. Of course the special interests are panicking, they know Sherrod will fight the rigged system they’re feasting on to stand up for working Ohioans.”

Trump won Ohio by 11 points in 2024. Yet Brown remain 8 points ahead of Husted, 53% to 45% — a margin unchanged since June."

https://robertreich.substack.com/p/how-to-know-whether-a-candidate-is?r=2knfuc&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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