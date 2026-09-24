Good morning, let’s see what’s new.
No, it wasn’t just two sailors on the USS Lincoln who have tried to kill themselves while Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth have left them abandoned in the middle of their lost war. It was eight. [New York Times]
The Trump appointee judge hearing the fascist press ban case didn’t seem impressed with Trump’s fascist press ban. [The Hill]
So he blocked it with a 14-day restraining order. You know, since it was unlikely to succeed on its merits and all. Somehow he did not seem to believe Trump needed to ban the media for national security purposes! Again, he’s a Trump appointee. [New York Times]
Related: One of the articles the Trump regime cited for why they needed to ban Politico for “national security,” specifically saying that Politico "threatened national security and/or spread falsehoods,” citing six articles in particular. Only thing about one of those articles was that the “senior government official” cited in it — a report about negotiations to end the Iran war — was JD Vance, and it wasn’t even JD leaking (gross), it was JD doing an official White House call with the press, where they required the press to identify him as “senior administration official.” These people are such brazen fucking liars. And they do it in court. [Mediaite]
Y’all hear about this big old Susan Collins pay-to-play corruption scandal? It’s very concerning! But then Donald Trump’s FBI stopped investigating it, and it wasn’t concerning anymore. [ProPublica]
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New Marist poll has Talarico up six, Hinojosa up three in Texas! [Marist]
And Decision Desk has moved the governor’s race to toss-up in … Florida? Man, y’all, if Florida is back in play? [Tallahassee Democrat]
Meanwhile, Newt Gingrich told Sean Hannity that we are all going to be SHOCKED by how well Republicans do in the midterms. To which we reply: only if Trump and his allies have paid America’s enemies to help steal the election in some way or another! Anyway, shut up, senile Newt Gingrich. [JoeMyGod]
Women: Should they be allowed on the internet unsupervised? This right-wing Theobro chauvinist Christian fascist says not a good idea! [Right Wing Watch]
Blancanieves. It means “Snow White” and yes, it’s a modern-day retelling of the fairy tale, except for the only “modern” thing is it came out in 2012. It’s a silent film, set in 1920s Andalucía in Spain, and bullfighting is involved, and, well, you’re just gonna have to check it out. Available with ads on Tubi and probably some other places too. [Tubi]
Here’s the trailer:
OK, that’ll do ya, at least for now. More stories when we have more stories.
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"A crypto-backed PAC known as “Fairshake” just announced it would spend at least $30 million to help defeat Democrat Sherrod Brown in the race for Ohio’s Senate seat.
Ohio voters couldn’t have a clearer sign that Brown is on their side.
“Fairshake” is funded mainly by Big Crypto firms Coinbase and Ripple and venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz. It has a war chest of more than $120 million.
In 2024, Big Crypto spent more than $40 million to defeat Brown, then chair of the Senate Banking Committee. A leading critic of crypto, Brown stopped industry-friendly crypto legislation in its tracks.
Brown lost by about 4 percentage points to GOP Senator Bernie Moreno — now a leading crypto booster in the Senate.
...
All told, Republicans hold nearly a two-to-one cash advantage over Democrats going into the midterms. But you know something? American voters are catching on. The big money isn’t working.
In fact, being backed by big money is coming to be a major campaign disadvantage, because it’s seen for exactly what it is: a sign that a candidate is in the pocket of big business, Wall Street, and techno billionaires, who are shafting ordinary Americans.
Sherrod Brown’s campaign manager, Patrick Eisenhauer, said Brown’s opponent, Jon Husted is “for sale and the billionaires and corporations pouring millions into this race know it. Of course the special interests are panicking, they know Sherrod will fight the rigged system they’re feasting on to stand up for working Ohioans.”
Trump won Ohio by 11 points in 2024. Yet Brown remain 8 points ahead of Husted, 53% to 45% — a margin unchanged since June."
https://robertreich.substack.com/p/how-to-know-whether-a-candidate-is?r=2knfuc&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web