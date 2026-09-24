Tigrino! Tab gif by Martini Glambassador.

Good morning, let’s see what’s new.

No, it wasn’t just two sailors on the USS Lincoln who have tried to kill themselves while Donald Trump and Pete Hegseth have left them abandoned in the middle of their lost war. It was eight. [New York Times]

The Trump appointee judge hearing the fascist press ban case didn’t seem impressed with Trump’s fascist press ban. [The Hill]

So he blocked it with a 14-day restraining order. You know, since it was unlikely to succeed on its merits and all. Somehow he did not seem to believe Trump needed to ban the media for national security purposes! Again, he’s a Trump appointee. [New York Times]

Related: One of the articles the Trump regime cited for why they needed to ban Politico for “national security,” specifically saying that Politico "threatened national security and/or spread falsehoods,” citing six articles in particular. Only thing about one of those articles was that the “senior government official” cited in it — a report about negotiations to end the Iran war — was JD Vance, and it wasn’t even JD leaking (gross), it was JD doing an official White House call with the press, where they required the press to identify him as “senior administration official.” These people are such brazen fucking liars. And they do it in court. [Mediaite]

Y’all hear about this big old Susan Collins pay-to-play corruption scandal? It’s very concerning! But then Donald Trump’s FBI stopped investigating it, and it wasn’t concerning anymore. [ProPublica]

New Marist poll has Talarico up six, Hinojosa up three in Texas! [Marist]

And Decision Desk has moved the governor’s race to toss-up in … Florida? Man, y’all, if Florida is back in play? [Tallahassee Democrat]

Meanwhile, Newt Gingrich told Sean Hannity that we are all going to be SHOCKED by how well Republicans do in the midterms. To which we reply: only if Trump and his allies have paid America’s enemies to help steal the election in some way or another! Anyway, shut up, senile Newt Gingrich. [JoeMyGod]

Women: Should they be allowed on the internet unsupervised? This right-wing Theobro chauvinist Christian fascist says not a good idea! [Right Wing Watch]

Blancanieves. It means “Snow White” and yes, it’s a modern-day retelling of the fairy tale, except for the only “modern” thing is it came out in 2012. It’s a silent film, set in 1920s Andalucía in Spain, and bullfighting is involved, and, well, you’re just gonna have to check it out. Available with ads on Tubi and probably some other places too. [Tubi]

Here’s the trailer:

OK, that’ll do ya, at least for now. More stories when we have more stories.

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