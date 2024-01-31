This is my last day at Yr. Wonkette. My first ever piece here was on April 17, 2018. That’s just shy of six years. It’s the longest I’ve ever had what was effectively the same job, which is very unlike me. I’ve appreciated the opportunity to share my thoughts with you. It’s a testament to the fine community of folks here that I stayed this long, but it’s time to move on.

Now that I’m making my own schedule again, I’ll dig into more creative projects (plays, film scripts, resurrecting the dead). I look forward to spending Sundays again with my wife and son. I will regularly sleep in to 7 am PT on Mondays. But I’m not going away forever. I’ll continue my political and cultural commentary (plus bonus Kyrsten Sinema dragging) at

here on Substack. I’m excited to have my own corner of the sky. The content will be regular but not quite as voluminous as before. I hope to remain worth your time. I’ll also do more one-on-one interviews with artists, politicians, and people I think might interest you. I’ll keep you posted about anything I publish at other outlets. I’m very grateful for everyone who keeps following my work.

As Prince once said, “Thank U … all the purple boys and girls, soon the boat will sail and take us all away.”

