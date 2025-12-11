Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rocket Cat's avatar
Rocket Cat
6h

Trump seized the tanker because it was full of fentanoil.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
6h

Hubby, who's specialty is maritime law, had QUITE a bit to say about international law and Republican piracy this morning.

https://bsky.app/profile/philoof.bsky.social/post/3m7o7jnhges25

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
287 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture