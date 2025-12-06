Lordy, Trump has released a “national security strategy” manifesto and it is no mere white supremacist dog whistle, somebody freebased the Daily Stormer, pulled an all-night circle-dong-honk with Vlad Putin, and Stephen Miller did the writeup with his one free hand.

It’s a brain-twizzler of doublespeak and gaslighting, the declaration of a rogue state gone mad. It describes the “Trump Corollary to the Monroe Doctrine,” which is “American preeminence in the Western Hemisphere.” And then some:

Our goals for the Western Hemisphere can be summarized as “Enlist and Expand.” We will enlist established friends in the Hemisphere to control migration, stop drug flows, and strengthen stability and security on land and sea. We will expand by cultivating and strengthening new partners while bolstering our own nation’s appeal as the Hemisphere’s economic and security partner of choice.

Then it goes on to say this is not just the goal for the Western Hemisphere, ALL the hemispheres! North, South, East, West … wherever there be oil, gas, or minerals, the sun shall never set on Trump’s supply-chain empire.

Honk a bongload before you try to analyze this:

As the United States rejects the ill-fated concept of global domination for itself, we must prevent the global, and in some cases even regional, domination of others. This does not mean wasting blood and treasure to curtail the influence of all the world’s great and middle powers. The outsized influence of larger, richer, and stronger nations is a timeless truth of international relations. This reality sometimes entails working with partners to thwart ambitions that threaten our joint interests.

Donny don’t wanna dominate, but dominating the dominators for domination thwarting is Don’s dominion!

In the Indo-Pacific, says the manifestato, the US will intervene however is needed to maintain “freedom of navigation in all crucial sea lanes, and maintaining secure and reliable supply chains and access to critical materials.”

A-doy, China sure has Trump by the nut-hairs with those rare earth minerals he needs for companies to deliver all of this technology he’s promising, and to keep the AI bubble floating. A tangle he got his very own self into!

But we recognize you have a choice in economic and security partners.

It’s sure not a high bar for any other country to be a more reliable anything-partner now, with this unstable felon grifter and chicken-outer at the helm. Consider polite trading with stable Canada, eh? They are reducing their defense spending with the US and have been getting closer to Europe, joining the European Defense Pact and considering swapping out a planned purchase of F-35 fighter jets for Swedish Saabs. And as to China, Canada seeks to double its non-US exports, so they’re now closer than ever. China has replaced the US as Germany’s top trading partner too! Everybody is hanging out without us.

In the Middle East, continues Trump’s decree, there also, the doctrine shall be to get involved with anything that might stand in the way of oil and gas supplies!

And Europe. This asshole has the fucking gall to mansplain Western European identity to Western Europe. The place literally being bombed and overrun right now by Democracy-hating Russian hordes. Trump, or whoever wrote this, wants to “support our allies in preserving the freedom and security of Europe, while restoring Europe’s civilizational self-confidence and Western identity.”

Civilizational self-confidence! It is Europe that had the confidence to say FUCK YOU NO to the Trump/Witkoff/Kushner surrender-to-Russia plan. No to Prump-Tootin demanding Ukraine not join NATO, or tell NATO what to do with its forces. European countries have said NO, we’re not going to share intelligence with the US any more, and especially not if it makes us complicit in murder, and NO, we’re not going to abandon our promises to Ukraine because Trump weasels. Only one person here has a “confidence problem,” and a civility problem, the felon who signed off on this document in giant Sharpie scrawl.

Defense Department officials have said that while the US is still shipping weapons to Ukraine now, just in time for Christmas, say thank you, starting in 2027 it will no longer remain NATO’s “primary conventional defense provider,” whatever that exactly means. But sure, it’s Europe and NATO’s fault for not having the confidence that Trump would not do what he just done did, or something.

And how the fuck is the US entitled to any kind of fucking position to be telling NATO or Europe what to do about any got damn thing?

Yet Trump (or whatever chud wrote this) (Stephen Miller) instructs Europe that the very most important threat it faces right now is the “stark prospect of civilizational erasure.” With the immigrants and the NATO etc., though, not Russian invasion, of course.

Continental Europe has been losing share of global GDP—down from 25 percent in 1990 to 14 percent today—partly owing to national and transnational regulations that undermine creativity and industriousness. But this economic decline is eclipsed by the real and more stark prospect of civilizational erasure.

Europe, not known for its creativity or industriousness in, art, music, literature, theater, film, etc. Not like Bolshoi ballet!

The larger issues facing Europe include activities of the European Union and other transnational bodies that undermine political liberty and sovereignty, migration policies that are transforming the continent and creating strife, censorship of free speech and suppression of political opposition, cratering birthrates, and loss of national identities and self-confidence.

Won’t somebody think about the Russian propaganda bots and the poor neo-Nazis who cannot wave swastika flags on the street and sieg heil rund um die Straßen? So much for the tolerant Left!

Should present trends continue, the continent will be unrecognizable in 20 years or less.

Ah, there’s the nut. It’s not about who is European by birth or culture, but who looks the part when MAGA chuds go on package vacations there. By this paper-bag test, bad news, Kash Patel, you are not American. You either, Usha Vance. Not even if you get re-born as dipped Baptists!

As such, it is far from obvious whether certain European countries will have economies and militaries strong enough to remain reliable allies. Many of these nations are currently doubling down on their present path. We want Europe to remain European, to regain its civilizational self-confidence, and to abandon its failed focus on regulatory suffocation.

Have the confidence to buy our goddamn hormone-pumped beef and carbon-farting Fords and disappear a bunch of freedom-seeking refugees to Equatorial Guinea, pussies.

This lack of self-confidence is most evident in Europe’s relationship with Russia. European allies enjoy a significant hard power advantage over Russia by almost every measure, save nuclear weapons. As a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine, European relations with Russia are now deeply attenuated, and many Europeans regard Russia as an existential threat. Managing European relations with Russia will require significant U.S. diplomatic engagement, both to reestablish conditions of strategic stability across the Eurasian landmass, and to mitigate the risk of conflict between Russia and European states.

Only one side is making risk, pal. And the world has been watching the US “diplomatic engagement” playing out the past 11 months (and decade) already. After Trump tried to serve Putin breaded halibut in mayonnaise instead of chunks of Ukraine on a platter in Alaska, he has been angrier than ever, bombing Ukraine a record-breaking amount, buzzing into NATO airspace and testing the delivery systems in Russia’s nuke triad. VLADIMIR, STOP!!

Now the Irish are investigating a group of drones that appeared in Dublin Bay in the flight path of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s plane on Monday night as he arrived for a state visit. And French military have confirmed soldiers opened fire on five suspected drones spotted over a nuclear submarine base there on Thursday night. Belgium and Denmark have had similar incursions. Pranking teenagers/Vlad/other? Russia has no comment/doesn’t deny anything.

But sure, Russia never would have invaded Ukraine if Europe had taken off its glasses, thrown its shoulders back, flipped its hair and said VLADIMIR STOP!! That worked so well for Trump.

And Russia has reportedly been flaunting oil sanctions by flying false flags on their tankers. Just the sort of thing the manifesto says we’ll be a-bombing anybody else for. But not only has Trump not done any super-double-duty sanctions on Russia, like he’s been threatening since day one, now the US has issued a general license authorizing certain transactions involving Lukoil retail service stations located outside of Russia. But but strategic stability on the landmass!

Anyway, hey guys, is it CIVILIZATION to invade another country? Murder 86 boaters in international waters and bomb the survivors while they cling to burning wreckage and call for help? How about gassing babies and disappearing their parents? To bomb hospitals and playgrounds with drones? Are these Western civilization-y things? Or are they more Russia or Nazi things?

How about bribery? Now that USAID is gone, the manifesto makes clear, if a foreign country wants help, they have to play by The Don’s rules, and put some sugar in America’s bowl. We have already seen how that’s been working out with El Salvador, Eswatini and such.

LOL this paragraph:

Competence and Merit – American prosperity and security depend on the development and promotion of competence. Competence and merit are among our greatest civilizational advantages: where the best Americans are hired, promoted, and honored, innovation and prosperity follow. Should competence be destroyed or systematically discouraged, complex systems that we take for granted—from infrastructure to national security to education and research—will cease to function.

That explains the Fox News hosts, a guy with a brain worm, Big Balls, failed beauty-queen lawyers, etc., etc, thanks for spelling that out. J/K, he means DEI.

There is only one entity destroying all that is good about Western Civilization, and he’s projecting harder than Leni Riefenstahl.

Actual Western European culture is health care so you don’t go into bankruptcy over an infected tooth. Edible school lunches and drinkable school water. Sex education for everyone, and abortion and gay marriage. No death penalty. Freedom of and from religion. The birthplace of liberal arts colleges! Less air pollution, fewer pesticides, more locally sourced food. Mandated 14 weeks of maternity leave. Equal protection before the law. Respect for international borders. Honoring treaties and friendship. Coalition governments. Walkable cities. Erasmus grants. Hazelnut gelato. Spicy little mustards. A late-night doner kebab stand in every village. Due process. The International Criminal Court!

We’re going to go touch grass now!

