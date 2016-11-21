Wonkette

Wonkette

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Aussie's avatar
Aussie
Aug 16, 2023

Right now, billionaires are rewarding the faithful with think-tank make-work "jobs" that pay six- seven- and even eight-figure salaries for spreading this shit. We must make that unpalatable. Would Kellyanne Conway have taken her job if she knew her children would then see faked photos of her blowing Hitler every day of the Trump administration? You can't be nice to some people. You get fucked over.

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Jim Peale's avatar
Jim Peale
Aug 16, 2023

Oh, but they're the PARTY OF LINCOLN for ever and ever. Oh yeah, what about Robert Byrd, huh?

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