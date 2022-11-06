I was on Twitter the other day, as I am every day — journalists live on Twitter, it's where every news drops — and a Buddhist teacher I had never heard of, Joan Halifax, was retweeted into my timeline quoting Rebecca Solnit, of whom I certainly have:

“Rebecca Solnit points out we cannot know what will unfold from our actions now or in the future; yet we can trust that things will change; they always do. But our vows, our actions, how we live, what we care about, what we care for, and how we care really do matter all the same.” — Joan Halifax (@Joan Halifax) 1667551230

Did you ever think you'd live to see the day when that beautiful wisdom applied to your vulgar, rude, hilarious mommyblog and dick joke emporium, Wonkette? Well SHUT UP, IT DOES.

With our excellent staff of writers — salaries paid by you! — we are here every day of the year to tell you about stupid news, and important news, and let you know about policy, and the law. We are here to warn you about threats by lunatics to our body politic and our nation and our world while they're still bubbling up from the fever swamps, long before they become common knowledge. We are even here, more occasionally, to tell you about the good that people are doing. That we are doing. That you are doing. That goddamn Joe Biden is doing, bless his old handsome soul.

"Our vows, our actions, how we live, what we care about, what we care for, and how we care really do matter all the same."

And that's us. That's you and that's me and that's our tiny corner of the Internet and the world.

This tiny corner of Internet has no ads, no paywall, no trolls and no Nazis, it just has us and has you and has news and dick jokes. Sometimes it's hard to shout at you to PAYYYY USSSS PLEAAAASE, IF YOU ARE ABLE, because I figure most of you are doing what you can — but then I do the math and that "most of you" is one half of a percent of our monthly readers, whereas I have to imagine that at least a full percent of you have five or twenty dollars to fuck around with each month.

So if you like it here, if you find us valuable, if you come to hang out with your friends all day every day or just a few times a month when big news happens, if you know that on Election Night you'll want to see what we have to say first, and if you don't come around that much in between but want us to be here for the next one, that means please send money — and make it monthly if you can.

And while you're at it, spread the word about us to your real life or internet friends. "Wonkette's still around?" they'll say, or "Wonk-what?" and you will say "they are surprisingly good people even though you wouldn't know it, they got a real filthy mouth."

Keep us going forever. Use the widget below (pick an amount, pick one time or monthly, and choose whether you're paying with Stripe — that's credit cards — or Paypal). Or donate via our Patreon, or send checks to Wonkette, PO Box 38273, Detroit MI 48238. We love you.

