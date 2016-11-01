Wonkette

Wonkette

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$136050197's avatar
$136050197
Aug 16, 2023

He's too stupid to be any wing.

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CriticalDragon1177's avatar
CriticalDragon1177
Aug 16, 2023

See liberals practice witchcraft! Get back minion of Satan!

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