You probably have heard that Eric Clapton is a shithead anti-vaxx COVID skeptic idiot. He's a 76-year-old white man, so demographically we're not surprised. And yeah, he may be a "rock star," allegedly, but nobody's holding him up as some kind of paragon of coolness.

He sucks like Van Morrison sucks. And of course, Clapton and Morrison made a shitty song together, which compared COVID lockdowns to actual slavery. You know, like the 76-year-old white men they are. If you hit that link, you can read a whole Washington Post thing on all the ways Eric Clapton sucks. It's good journalism.

Or you can just stay here and read about how Eric Clapton thinks YouTube is hypnotizing people into getting vaccinated.

The 76-year-old musician went on the Real Music Observer YouTube channel to discuss how his life has changed since reluctantly taking AstraZeneca’s therapy in 2021. Clapton has since become outspoken about his anti-vaccination stance.



He claimed that he’d been duped into getting the COVID-19 jab by subliminal messaging in pharmaceutical advertising — and urged others not to fall for it.

Hard same. Whatever you do, don't watch the commercials backward. HOO BOY. Spin around three times and uh oh, Dr. Fauci is in the mirror!

“Whatever the memo was, it hadn’t reached me,” he said, referring to the “mass formation hypnosis” conspiracy theory, which gained traction in 2021 as part of anti-vaccine propaganda.

No, that's not a thing, but you'll be shocked to learn it became more popular as a conspiracy theory after it showed up on Joe Rogan's podcast. And Eric Clapton thinks he sees it everywhere now:

“Then I started to realize there was really a memo, and a guy, Mattias Desmet [professor of clinical psychology at Ghent University in Belgium], talked about it,” Clapton continued. “And it’s great. The theory of mass formation hypnosis. And I could see it then. Once I kind of started to look for it, I saw it everywhere.”



Clapton recalled “seeing little things on YouTube which were like subliminal advertising,” he said.

OK, buddy. Is the computer whisperin' atcha? Is it telling you to put in your password?

By the way, Eric Clapton is very upset about the critics who are making fun of him right now and calling him a 76-year-old white man idiot. He says he's just for "freedom of choice." He thinks spreading these conspiracy theories is his "purpose" right now.

Clapton also said his critics on the matter were “monsters.”

Rawr.

“They know who they are and they like being monsters,” he said. “They’re always going to be after people who are looking for truth or seeking something, a way forward."

Why oh why won't we allow Eric Clapton to Do His Own Research?

In related news, y'all hear how Neil Young is having Spotify take down his catalog because Spotify apparently cares more about all the bux it gets from its deal with that shithole Joe Rogan than it cares about protecting people from the dangerous COVID disinformation he spews?

Now that is a 76-year-old white guy guitar player who's cool.

(Seriously, all these guys are exactly 76.)

Fuck that other one, he's canceled.

