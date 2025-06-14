Melissa Hortman has died. John Hoffman and his wife have survived surgery.

Here is a fast post before I take a breath, make my signs, and go outside to scream my head off.

Someone or someones dressed as law enforcement — or law enforcement! with ICE covering their faces, there’s really no way to know anymore who is who! — has gone and shot Democratic lawmakers in Minnesota. The Minnesota House is split 67-67, and the Minnesota Senate has a plus-one majority for Democratic-Farm-Labor. These are targeted assassinations.

Sen. John Hoffman (DFL-Champlin) and Minnesota House DFL Leader Melissa Hortman of Brooklyn Park are reportedly in grave condition. Reportedly, both of their spouses were shot too. Update 10:50 eastern: KSTP is reporting that Hortman and her husband Mark have died.

Update 11:00 eastern: Per an officer at the press conference above, officers responding to the shooting at Hoffman’s house asked Brooklyn Park officers to go check Hortman’s house — out of a vague foreboding. Those officers found the fake cop coming out of her house, when he immediately shot at them and went back inside.

Update 11:30 eastern: NOWHERE in this CNN story on the “politically motivated assassination” does it tell its readers that the victims were Democrats. Why do you suppose that is?

Update 11:40 eastern: Northern Minneapolis NO KINGS protest has been canceled. Everybody else show up FOR THEM.

Everything is escalating. Nothing is all right.

The last time someone tried to kill Democrats, it was a lunatic who bashed Nancy Pelosi’s octogenarian husband in the head with a hammer. This was considered very hilarious by our president, Donald Trump.

Here is Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz a day ago.

Jesus Fucking Christ.