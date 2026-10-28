Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

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“I don’t want to get into ‘he said, she said,’” said Todd Blanche, currently the attorney general of the United States, to Ghislaine Maxwell, who raped a bunch of girls with her boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein, when she was about to start talking about “Jane.” (The Fucking News) “As I write this, the Washington Post has published at least four articles about Obama’s ‘Cheesecake Factory’ line, and zero articles about a new allegation of rape against Donald Trump, who has already been found liable for sexual assault. (Jamison Foser) The new rape accusations about Trump, which Todd Blanche sure seems to be covering up as fast as he can! (Popular Info) House Judiciary Committee Democrats REPORT. (Report)

What Jamie Raskin said.

Who doesn’t know jack and shit about Israeli politics? YA GIRL. But it looks like Israel’s election was bad for Netanyahu (I know that is yay!) and this guy Eisenkot, if he can form a government, might (MIGHT) be less bad for Arab and Palestinian peoples! Maybe. Don’t know. (Haaretz)

All the Trump administration things judges ruled on on Monday! So many things!! (Joyce Vance)

No, we really absolutely have to investigate and charge everyone who broke the law for this dipshit. Winter is coming. (Brian Beutler)

How much are the people who’ve been defrauded by Trump pardonees losing out on restitution the fraudsters no longer have to pay? $119 million, and counting! (CBS News)

And how much extra are you paying for everything since Trump started his stupid loser war on Iran? If Senator Professor Elizabeth Warren Ma’am is going to run the numbers, the least you can do is click on it! (Senate Banking Democrats Trump Inflation Tracker)

Brent Taylor, Christian father and husband and dude running against Justin Pearson for Congress, has been “youthfully indiscretioning” his dick pic all over unsuspecting recipients’ phones as recently and youthfully as when he was but 53. That’s how old I am! And I am a grandma! So yes, youthful indiscretions for sure! (Nashville Scene)

This lady is running against Scott Perry, and she MAY ONCE HAVE BEEN but probably wasn’t naked in her own back yard. But if she had been, which she probably wasn’t, a minor child could have seen! But didn’t. (Talking Points Memo)

Louisiana could send a Black Democrat farmer man to the Senate! Shut up, you don’t know! The activists are activating! (Danny Cherry)

This is a real thing that happened and not an Internet joke: Parents called the police on this three-year-old Black boy for being too good at soccer, it wasn’t “fair.” (Black Sports Online)

Wonkpal Denny Carter with the Bad Faith about fake polls! (Bad Faith Times)

Should you vote for a Democratic candidate who’s mildly to fairly shitty on trans issues? Listen to your friend Charlotte Clymer. (Charlotte’s Web Thoughts)

Well, if adding jarred marinara to your pasta fagioli makes you more likely to cook pasta fagioli, it’s OKAY, STANLEY TUCCI. I GUESS. (Everybody says this soup is delicious though and I should stop being an elitist B, it’s not like I’m out here making my own from scratch ever, it is not my chicken soup and I don’t have 12 separate pasta fagioli carcasses in the freezer for it!) (All Recipes)

Everybody hates Maroon 5, even though they were good! So instead of a song from Songs About Jane, here is a song from Square, which was a trio that won a big Battle of the Bands and then moved from Nebraska to SoCal before one of them, James Valentine, left for Maroon 5 and FUCKIN ROCK STARDOM and the others were SO PISSED oh my god they never shut about it.

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