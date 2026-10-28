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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
4h

Your gif is of another frightening-looking creature of the deep, a dragonfish: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/dragonfish

And here is your meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/e6b3f140-7e87-43da-bd02-32d19944fbc3?r=angu9&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=share

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
3hEdited

Thank you rebecca for getting the Cowboy Junkies going through my head this morning, with a touch of Jane's Addiction from time to time.

Update, via Yr Editrix in the sekrit chat cave: "songs about jane is maroon five dok :) "

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