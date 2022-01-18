Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday, and CNN reports that Gen. David Berger, commandant of the Marine Corps, also tested positive.

Professional Fox News terrible person Laura Ingraham seemed filled with joy when she shared the news with her viewers last night during a recurring segment, "Positively Boosted."

INGRAHAM: All right, the triple-vaxxed Joint Chief[s] chairman Mark Milley – our favorite, Mark Milley! – tested positive for Covid yesterday. And who else? General David Berger, the Marine Corps commandant, also positively boosted.

She applauded like these guys had won on “Jeopardy!” Her wacky sidekick, Raymond Arroyo, could also barely contain his excitement. This is not human behavior.

Here’s as much video as we can stand:

Laura Ingraham actually has a segment on her show called ‘Positively Boosted’ where she rejoices over people who test positive for COVID after being vaccinated. She of course fails to mention these people are far less likely to be hospitalized or die, or that she is vaccinated.pic.twitter.com/l2JRTyPZ1r — Mike Sington (@Mike Sington) 1642502683

Ingraham’s point here, other than that she’s a monster, is apparently that Milley and Berger had three vaccine shots each and still got COVID-19 like suckers.

We know Ingraham isn’t a fan of Milley, who she considers a "woke Marxist,” but her "Positively Boosted" segment isn’t just about gloating over her fallen enemies. This is part of an ongoing right-wing disinformation campaign against the efficacy of vaccines. Milley and Berger are both working from home, and Milley has reported only “minor symptoms.” Marine Col. Kelly Frushour said Berger’s duties should remain “unaffected.” This is a sharp contrast from when an unvaccinated Donald Trump tested positive in 2020. He was hospitalized and pumped full of drugs he later pitched in an infomercial he filmed on the White House lawn.

Trump’s Big COVID-19 Adventure: Donald Trump Will Put You In A Certified Preowned COVID Cure For $99.95

No vaccine was available when Trump contracted the virus. There’s every reason to believe that if he’d been vaccinated at the time and his symptoms were mild, we’d have never known he was ill (physically, at least). Milley and Berger are behaving responsibly and with an abundance of caution, but ghouls like Ingraham use this transparency against the vaccine. Omicron’s coming for everyone, so why bother with vaccine and all their made-up side effects? Ingraham consistently (and perhaps deliberately) ignores all the defiantly unvaccinated Americans COVID-19 has killed dead. Milley and Berger will be back in the office within a few days.

Last week, Ingraham hosted MIT scientist Stephanie Seneff, who warned that the COVID-19 vaccine can cause severe neurodegenerative disease in children. Seneff is a computer scientist, not medical doctor, and parents who listen to her nonsense and resist vaccinating their children are putting them at great risk.

On Monday’s show, Ingraham and Arroyo even mocked the Holy See’s Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, who tested positive afterannouncing a vaccine mandate and firing employees who didn’t comply. Arroyo noted that Parolin had "cast doubt on religious exemptions to the mandate." Parolin is somewhat of a subject matter expert here, and perhaps recognized that most resistance to the COVID-19 vaccine is either political or rooted in ignorance.

This is where we note that Ingraham and Arroryo are likely both vaccinated themselves, per Fox News’s own workplace guidelines. They are playing their gullible viewers for chumps.

