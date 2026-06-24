Just the other day, we discussed the feud Donald Trump started with Italian leader Giorgia Meloni, and which he will not let go of because he doesn’t have the self-esteem to admit the lady beat him, and he doesn’t have the self-control to understand how stupid he looks.

All because he made up a stupid story about her begging for a picture with him, which anybody who isn’t an idiot knows is a lie, because stories like that are his coping mechanism to stop him from from hurling his disgusting body off the roof of Trump Tower as a response to the lifetime of rejection he has endured, a lifetime of rejection he 100 percent deserves.

We imagine that on some level, he actually convinces himself that they’re true.

Anyway, Marine Le Pen, the French far-right asshole fascist lady who’s one of the leaders of the European far-Right, and who back in the early days of MAGA was thought of as one of its big allies among the Euro white nationalists, has weighed in on the spat Trump started with Meloni, and oh boy, she is not impressed.

“He was very insulting, so I fully understand Giorgia Meloni’s reaction, which is one of national pride,” Le Pen said in an interview with French radio France Culture on Wednesday. “Is this a definitive break between the two nations? Certainly not. Is this a severe cooldown of the relationship between the two individuals? Most certainly,” she added.

Elle se montre très diplomate.

We should remind you here that Le Pen is being unimpressed with Trump in French, and if you don’t know how much more humiliating it is to have somebody not impressed with you in French, just ask that homely Clavicular boy, he’s been learning it firsthand this week.

Also she says it’s about national pride, but she may have noticed that Trump feels especially comfortable pulling this shit toward women. Don’t want to accidentally impart good intentions onto Marine Le Pen, but she might have noticed that.

We are just saying.

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For some context, Politico Europe notes that Jordan Bardella, the Le Pen protégé who is the head of her National Rally party, and who might get to be the standard-bearer for that party in presidential elections if Le Pen is not allowed to run — she’s currently not allowed because she was convicted of embezzlement and part of the punishment was she’s not allowed to run until 2030; she is appealing — used to love Trump a whole lot, but now it sounds like he too thinks Trump is an absolute moron:

Trump’s behavior is “not only erratic but also extremely unsteady and constantly shifting,” said Bardella in [an interview]. Asked how he views the American president, he said: “It depends on the day. There’s a Monday attitude, a Tuesday attitude, a Wednesday attitude.”

Ringing endorsement. (Which is a thing he made clear he doesn’t want from Trump.) It turns out that when Trump shits on NATO and our European allies, even the Eurofascists hear him do it, and they don’t like it. “The Americans are allies, and they will remain so,” said Bardella in that interview. “But they are allies who no longer intend to come to Europe’s rescue or to remain the umbrella and protector of European countries.”

All the far-right European nationalists hate Trump’s ass now, in fact.

In the interview where she commented on the Trump-Meloni fight, Le Pen also said that Trump has “[done] the opposite of what he promised” vis-à-vis foreign policy.

It’s not the first time Marine Le Pen has looked at Nazis in the past few years and been like “NON!” You may remember in 2024 when she and her far-right party ended their association with the German “Alternative for Germany” (Alternative für Deutschland, or AfD) party, because they were being li’l bit too Nazi. You know, the Nazi party Elon Musk loves so much! A prominent AfD member had said in an interview that he would “never say that anyone who wore an SS uniform was automatically a criminal.”

As Wonkette wrote at the time, “Imagine being such a Nazi German bigot that the Nazi French bigots want nothing to do with you.”

To that we guess we can probably add, imagine being such a misogynistic Nazi American bigot that the Nazi French bigots want nothing to do with you.

And she said it in French.

OPEN THREAD.

[Politico Europe / Politico Europe]

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