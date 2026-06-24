Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

I took a 2 hour nap today, which I am usually not a napper. I got up, got on my computer and 15 minutes later sleepy-eyed Harry wanders out of the bedroom.

His judgmental cat face said:

You call that a nap, you wimp!

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

Okay so this made me laugh. I get a weekly email from my electric company showing my electric use, today's email: "You used 56% less energy this week."

Yup a 48 hour power outage will do that.

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