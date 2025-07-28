Remember how during the days of legalized segregation — which was most of the history of the nation — America had “Whites Only” signs hanging in every restaurant, bar, bathroom, water fountain, public pool, and anywhere else white people felt there was a danger of Black people giving them cooties? Then thankfully the signs went away for a few decades. Then Donald Trump came along and hung a “Whites Only” sign on the entire fucking country.

This is not really a metaphor. A Trump official reportedly said this when he was asked if the refugee program for South Africans the administration has been running could include South Africans of a duskier hue than mayonnaise. No, this reincarnation of Orval Faubus is alleged to have answered. Whites only!

The official is Spencer Chretien, a State Department employee with a long list of professional wingnut credentials on his resume: Trump aide in his first term, Heritage Foundation, FreedomWorks, ALEC. He was also reportedly one of the brains behind Project 2025. Chretien is now the highest-ranking official in State’s Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration. As such, he is in charge of the program Trump created by executive order that grants refugee status to white South Africans who claim the nation’s majority-Black government has been seizing their lands and murdering them.

Trump has really bought into this line, too. He ordered the “refugees” fast-tracked through the immigration process, which can otherwise take years. In speeches he has accused the South African government of perpetrating a genocide on the nation’s white farmers. Which is so insulting to the entire concept of genocide. Raphael Lemkin would be furious.

The South Africans’ supposed plight was all bullshit, of course, the product of the fevered white supremacist imagination. Unfortunately, that imagination has direct lines into both the Oval Office and Trump’s diseased, plaque-addled brain pan.

Tell us about it, Reuters, while we chug this bottle of cleaning vinegar:

In a diplomatic cable sent July 8, embassy Charge d’Affairs David Greene asked whether the embassy could process claims from other minority groups claiming race-based discrimination such as “coloured” South Africans who speak Afrikaans. In South Africa the term coloured refers to mixed-raced people, a classification created by the apartheid regime still in use today.

Chretien wrote back a couple of days later to say “the program is intended for white people.” And while Reuters can’t verify the exact wording, they do have three sources who described the email.

The internal back-and-forth between the embassy and the State Department illustrates the confusion in how to implement a policy designed to help white Afrikaners in a racially diverse country that includes mixed-race people who speak Afrikaans, as well as whites who speak English.

You’re telling us racial categories are artificial constructs and not everyone fits neatly into one category or the other? Which makes this whole exercise feel even more useless and grotesquely racist, if such a thing is possible?

For what it’s worth, the State Department told Reuters that “the scope of the policy [is] wider than the guidance in Chretien’s email.” So good news, our Nazi overlords at least possibly aren’t fully committed to the One Drop rule. We say possibly because State’s answer about policy scope is very non-specific. How much wider is “wider”? Because there is enough room there to sail an entire carrier group through.

Meanwhile, the Great White Person Rescue has brought a whole 88 (ha!) white Afrikaners to the United States, with another 15 due by the end of August. Congrats to the people in charge, you’ve stopped the cosmopolitan class from carrying out the Great Replacement.

