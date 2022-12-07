Jack Smith is hitting the ground running. The Washington Post reports that the special counsel's office issued subpoenas to election officials in multiple swing states about contacts with the 2020 Trump campaign and outside lawyers seeking to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory. Because mounting a coup is still against the law, even if you do it by trying to persuade state officials to reject lawfully cast ballots.

While the paper was not able to confirm whether the special counsel is active in Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, it found that officials in Maricopa County, Arizona; Wayne County, Michigan; and Milwaukee and Dane Counties in Wisconsin received subpoenas requesting:

For the period June 1, 2020, through January 20, 2021, produce any and all communications in any form to, from, or involving Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. (hereinafter, “the Trump Campaign”), Donald J. Trump, or any employee or agent of, or attorney for, the Trump Campaign, or any records or documents that record, summarize, transcribe, annotate, or reflect any such communications.

They want all the comms, including those with official campaign employees and surrogates (Bill Stepien, Justin Clark, Jenna Ellis, Boris Epshteyn, Rudolph Giuliani, Bernard Kerik, Matthew Morgan), outside lawyers (John Eastman, Joe DiGenova, Victoria Toensing, Kurt Olsen, William Olson , Cleta Mitchell, Stefan Passantino, Sidney Powell, Lin Wood), and state-level weirdos (Kenneth Chesebro, Bruce Marks, James Troupis).

We already know a lot about these communications, and none of it is good. We've all heard the tape of Trump's phone call where he pressured Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to "find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state," and implicitly threatened the officials if they didn't pony up, calling it a "criminal offense,” and "a big risk to you and to Ryan, your lawyer.” Arizona's former Republican House Speaker Rusty Bowers testified to the House January 6 Select Committee about ceaseless pressure by Rudy Giuliani to get the Legislature to convene and claw back the state's electoral vote from Biden. And John Eastman was in direct contact with state legislators about his cockamamie theory that they had legal authority to invalidate the vote.

In short, there's plenty of evidence already on the record of this criminal scheme, and it looks like Special Counsel Smith is looking into all of it. Fingers crossed we don't get Mueller-ed again, right?

Meanwhile, Trumpland seems to have finally grokked that giving the finger to the Justice Department is bad, actually . Yes, even if that Judicial Watch nutter Tom Fitton says it's very cool and very legal to tell the DOJ to get bent when it shows up with a subpoena for any classified documents you might have stashed in your pool locker. And if you're wondering who in their right mind would take advice from Fitton, please note that Trump's lawyers have done just that in the special master review process which the Eleventh Circuit just shitcanned .

The Post reports that Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the US District Court in DC ordered Trump's lawyers to go back and look some more to see if Trump is still holding back classified documents. Remember, Trump's lawyer Christina Bobb signed a declaration that she'd done a diligent search and come up empty, but then the FBI went in and found a huge pile of classified stuff. So, the court is understandably antsy about just taking Trumpland lawyers' word for it. (Trump's New York lawyers are also in the habit of performing supposedly exhaustive searches and coming up empty.)

In response, Trump's legal team hired an outside team of document experts to search Trump Tower in New York and the former president's golf club in New Jersey to ensure that he's not stashing any more stolen government property there. Apparently, they offered the FBI the chance to ride along, but the agents said no thanks, because ewww, no, keep it in your pants, buddy .

With Smith now in charge of both the document dispute and the January 6 coup investigation, it seems to have finally dawned on the people around Trump that their guy is in some serious shit. As for the old man himself, he continues to vomit nonsense on his fake Twitter platform hinting at mob justice if the government investigates him for breaking the law.

Here he is yesterday as the news of the subpoenas broke, right after a jury convicted his company of tax fraud:

THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME CONTINUES, OVER & OVER AGAIN, & THE PEOPLE OF THIS COUNTRY AREN’T GOING TO TAKE IT MUCH LONGER. A GIANT POLITICAL SCAM!!!

Whatever. Cry harder, crime guy.

