Today is the start of daylight saving time, which sucks. I live in Portland, Oregon, and I start work during the week shortly after 4 a.m. so I'm seeing less daylight in the morning now. I've saved nothing.

However, while I go around updating all the clocks in our house (except for the one in our bathroom, which for some reason we leave alone and just do the math in our heads), let's celebrate national treasure Liza Minnelli's birthday. She's 77 today! So, let's all toast to survival.

None — (@)

The most recent person Liza has outlived was scumbag Robert Blake. Who shall fall next? Don't speculate in the comments, though, as that's just rude.

Liza masters Bob Fosse choreography at just 25

www.youtube.com

Here's Liza singing my favorite version of "(Theme From) New York, New York." (The song "New York, New York" is actually from On The Town . It's also great but there's no Liza.)

www.youtube.com

For a month in 1997, Liza filled in for Julie Andrews in the Broadway musical Victor/Victoria . She touched my arm and shared a laugh with me while entering the stage door. It's the sort of thing you remember.

www.youtube.com

And here she is being hilarious on "Arrested Development."

www.youtube.com

Many happy returns!

