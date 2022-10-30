Tonight's the final Georgia gubernatorial debate as Democrat Stacey Abrams tans the hide of Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. She dominated the last debate a couple weeks ago, but that didn't improve her standing in the polls because that's just not how debates work anymore.

Still, we'll enjoy watching the woman who should be governor. Channel 2 Action News anchor Justin Farmer moderates the debate, which starts at 7 pm ET. Starting at 6 pm, the incomparable Jennifer Lewis will host a debate watch party at D Cafe in Atlanta. If you're nearby, you should go there.

Otherwise, watch the livestream here. Once it's over, the open thread will revert back to our weekend live chat.

PREVIOUSLY:

Stacey Abrams Makes Brian Kemp Wish He Were Empty Lectern

Republicans Pretty Sure Stacey Abrams Will Turn Georgia Into Nightmare 'Star Trek' Future

C’mon, Georgia, Make Stacey Abrams Governor

