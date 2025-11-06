Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

Well I guess I went to bed Tuesday night before the ALL NIGHT PARTY started and Wednesday morning tabs was all like “here’s your recession” and “I guess we probably won.” LOL my bad! There sure was a lot of excitement on Wednesday! Let’s have some nice times!

OK, but that’s adorable though. (XCancel)

From June, here’s a look ahead to … now! And what Zohran Mamdani’s platform could mean for New York City! (Reasons to Be Cheerful)

Mamdani’s speech. He’s very good! (The Guardian)

Go deep in the numbers. Shit, go swimming in the numbers like they’re Scrooge McDuck’s vault. (Status Kuo)

Hey, you wanna flip some seats in … SOUTH CAROLINA? (Brandon Brown)

From the comments: Look at all these fucking voters!

Meanwhile, good lord the Republicans suing to stop California’s Prop 50 have some balls. (Gift link New York Times)

Democrats in array! (SER at The Play Typer Guy)

A fabulous night for abortion rights in America. (Abortion, Every Day)

And the young men who came out to vote were not even fucky! Thank you young men who came out to vote! (Charlotte Clymer)

Adorable part deux!

The FBI fired a bunch of people for having worked on Jack Smith’s cases. Then they rehired them. Then they walked them out again the same day. What a bunch of clowns. (Bloomberg Law)

Evanston, Illinois, had miles of food bank lines … of people dropping off supplies for their neighbors. (NBC Chicago)

Stop with the 190-point plans and get sexy! (Bad Faith Times)

This is worse than when she gave that public handy. Gross Lauren Boebert. GROSS. (ABC News)

TOLDJA the Supreme Court ain’t want Trump’s tariffs, same reason they excluded the Federal Reserve from “Trump can fire any independent agency.” Supreme Court, Supreme Court likes its money! (Chris Geidner)

Donald Trump right about a thing: Kill the filibuster, darlings. (Paul Waldman at Public Notice)

NEED MOAR ETSYS. Send me your etsys and your ebays and your other crafts and nonsenses for our post-Thanksgiving small business handmade and vintage buying orgy! Send links to everything you’re proud of to rebecca at wonkette dot com.

