Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

Roundup and other bee-harmful pesticides are ill-eagle here in France. Some folks still use it though, ship it in from less-regulated countries a bit to the east of us. There is at this very moment a push by some farmers to bring some neonicotinoid pesticides back as legal, citing cost pressures.

https://www.france24.com/en/france/20250526-french-farmers-threaten-to-block-paris-to-push-for-risky-pesticide-re-introduction

You know, local news stuff.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
3h

Big balls o' bees? Beeze nuts!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
643 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture