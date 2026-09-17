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Wonkette

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Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
3h

What the hell is with all the pigfucking this week?

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26 replies
ManchuCandidate's avatar
ManchuCandidate
3h

"Give me your stupid, your idiots,

Your huddled masses yearning to eat paste."

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