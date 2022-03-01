On his "Louder With Crowder" YouTube show on Monday, professional bigot and former "Arthur" voice-actor Steven Crowder decided to bring Pizzagate back, perhaps in hopes that reviving the conspiracy might pull focus from the fact that Trump's super best buddy just invaded a neighboring sovereign nation.



As you may recall, Pizzagate was/is a wacky rightwing conspiracy theory that a DC pizza restaurant, Comet Ping Pong, was the secret hub of a Satanic child sex trafficking scheme involving Hillary Clinton, performance artist Marina Abramović, John Podesta, all Democrats and all of Hollywood. The theory first emerged after Podesta's emails were hacked by Russian hacker group Fancy Bear and posted to Wikileaks. Eagle-eyed denizens of 4chan noticed that Podesta seemed to talk about food a lot, particularly pizza, which struck them as odd (apparently none of them had ever met an Italian person before) and decided it must be code for child molestation. This made sense to a lot of people.

This included one Edgar Maddison Welch, who was so sold on the theory, so very sure there were children locked in the non-existent basement of Comet Ping Pong, that he drove from his home in Salisbury, North Carolina, to Washington DC to rescue them. Welch shot up the pizza joint in his attempt to "investigate" and was later sentenced to four years in prison. The judge who sentenced him? Ketanji Brown Jackson.

So you can see where this is going.

In the midst of an unbelievably racist discussion of why KBJ was selected as Joe Biden's Supreme Court nominee, including the fact that her last name, Jackson, "sounds black" — and there's a whole lot to unpack there — Crowder claimed that her "biggest case" was the Pizzagate shooter case. This is, of course, not true — but hey! It gave Crowder an opportunity to ask a ridiculous question meant to insinuate that there was something untoward going on at that pizza joint, due to the fact that they had a computer inside a closet.

Transcript via Media Matters:

STEVEN CROWDER (HOST): Biden's Supreme Court nominee. Have you been following this? He nominated, I don't know how to – this going to be – Ketanji Brown Jackson. I've only read it, I've not heard it spoken because the story only makes me mad.

CROWDER: Same judge who sentenced the Pizzagate shooter, in case you have forgotten about this. So another interesting — that's the greatest qualification for Brown Jackson.



GERALD MORGAN (CO-HOST): That's her biggest case?



CROWDER: Do you think this person was just selected on the name? Like, Jackson, that's a Black sounding name. What's the middle name? Brown. Done.



DAVE LANDAU (CO-HOST): That's perfect.



CROWDER: Another interesting point too, about this shooting — I don't know anything about Pizzagate — the shooter only shot at a closet with a computer inside. That's all he actually shot. And for all the hubbub about Pizzagate, you know, you would think it was this massive scale shooting. But he only shot at a closet with a computer inside. Which also, why would there be, why would you need a closet with a computer inside it at a pizza parlor?



And why was Stelter coming out of it? This has been “curious coincidences.”

For what it's worth, nearly all restaurants these days have computerized point-of-sale systems and sometimes there is a "main" computer in the back. It's really not that deep .

Judge Jackson, of course, has a whole lot more under her belt than "the Pizzagate guy" — although it seems pretty clear that Crowder just wanted to take the opportunity to get his audience worked up about that nonsense. I also have a feeling that he probably might not want to have mentioned the time she invalidated some of Donald Trump's anti-labor executive orders.

Via CNN:

A federal judge on Saturday invalidated important sections of three executive orders issued by President Donald Trump that made it easier to terminate federal employees and weaken their labor unions.



In her opinion , Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the US District Court for the District of Columbia criticized significant portions of three executive orders issued by Trump earlier this summer that limited the time union officials could spend with union members, the issues that unions could bargain over in negotiations, and the rights of workers disciplined for poor job performance to appeal disciplinary actions.



The court concluded “that many of the challenged provisions of the Orders at issue here effectively reduce the scope of the right to bargain collectively as Congress has crafted it, or impair the ability of agency officials to bargain in good faith as Congress has directed, and therefore cannot be sustained.”

He probably didn't want to mention the time she made the Trump-era DHS restore funding to teen pregnancy prevention programs either. Or the time she ordered White House Counsel to testify to the House Russia committee, because "presidents are not kings" and don't just get to shout IMMUNITY! No, it's much easier to just claim that all she ever did was jail the Pizzagate shooter, as Crowder can be sure that those who watch his show probably are not going to bother Googling to find out if he's right. Hell, even he didn't even bother Googling to find out if he was right. About anything.

