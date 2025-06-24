Nazi Howdy Doody doll Stew Peters has found himself a new creative endeavor. Having conquered filmmaking with a documentary claiming that COVID was caused by snake venom the Vatican slipped into the world’s water supplies as part of a plot to make sure everyone has some of Satan’s DNA in them, he is now taking on the world of letters by writing a children’s book. And it looks like quite the barn-burner. Or cross-burner, to be more precise.

The book is titled — are you ready for this? — the book is titled It’s Really Fun to Be White! Actually, it’s called It’s Okay to Be White, with the okay crossed out with a red x and the words really fun written in. Personally, we’d have gone with okay, because it sounds more emotionally accurate. What’s it like being white? Meh, it’s okay.

“It’s Really Fun to Be White” is more than 14 words long, and it’s not selling at a price of $14.88, which is such a couple of missed branding opportunities.

Let’s see how this book is described on Amazon, for America:

Racial and cultural discrimination can have a lasting impact on a child’s development and well-being.

If we didn’t already know the book’s title and subject matter, we’d agree with this. Shorn of context, it could be in the abstract of a sociological study about childhood development. But like you, we suspect Peters has some specific children in mind.

It is important for parents to help their children know the various differences that make up our world and to understand that no group is more significant than another.

That’s a real swerve from the first half of that sentence to the second, which is when all the collision alarms should go off in a reader’s head. AOOOGAH! AOOOGAH! ICEBERG DEAD AHEAD! RIGHT FULL RUDDER!

The Meany Meaningtons want kids to believe that one race or another is superior. But that’s not god’s best plan for society.

Therrrrrrrre it is. We can be sure this book is written in the finest traditions of children’s literature as exemplified by this charmer. Or this one. Or a whole bunch of others. The Third Reich was a real hotbed of racist children’s literature.

It’s the least important aspect of this, but calling the bad guys “Meany Meaningtons” is just lazy writing. We’re actually offended by this insult to the craft.

Also, what’s with not capitalizing the word God? Have some respect for your Lord and Savior, Stew.

It’s Really Fun to Be White helps white children understand that even if they are not the majority globally, it is fun to connect with others who have their same skin color.

Amazon also, as is its wont, published a sample with pages about how the Lord made you a special white person, and being a part of white “culture and tradition” is just super-awesome. But the Meany Meaningtons think white isn’t a color, it’s nothing, and that’s not fun at all!

Peters doesn’t get any more specific about white “culture” — at least not in the Amazon sample — so we don’t know exactly what he means by that phrase. Presumably consuming large quantities of iceberg lettuce is involved.

The book seems to go on and on in that vein. There is a real missed opportunity here for Peters to have come up with a central protagonist named Aryana Grande, but we’re thankfully not his editor.

It’s Really Fun to Be White was released on Friday and touched #1 in Amazon’s “Children’s General Social Science Books” category for a minute. It is also a real hot seller under Amazon’s “Multiculturalism and Tolerance” category, alongside titles such as Kindness Is My Superpower, because of course it is.

Peters now joins a long list of MAGA literary luminaries who have published gobsmackingly awful children’s books that no sane parent should ever let anywhere near their kids: Newt and Callista Gingrich, Mike Huckabee, Dana Loesch, Glenn Beck, Dan Crenshaw, Jack Posobiec, the brain trust at Prager University, Kash Patel … it’s a long list.

Hey, remember when Kash Patel was a guest on Peters’s podcast EIGHT TIMES over a couple of years, and then someone at his confirmation hearings asked him why he went on the show and he denied even knowing who Stew Peters is (much to Peters’s chagrin), and now he’s the director of the FBI? God we love America, the land of second and third and fourth and fifth and on and on and on chances.

At least Stew is diversifying his revenue streams. We imagine there’s only but so much of a market out there for Q-anon novelty socks and $650 bags of gold pebbles.

And keep an eye out for Peters’s next book projects, an illustrated kids edition of The Turner Diaries and the first in a series about a Nazi monkey titled Curious George and the Dirty Jew Who Stole His Banana.

