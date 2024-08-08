Taylor Swift concerts bring people together in a spirit of happiness, love and joy, and some haters apparently really fucking hate that, to a mass-murdering degree.

Now Swift’s been forced to cancel three sold-out shows at Vienna, Austria’s Ernst-Happel-Stadion, which were supposed to start tonight and go over the weekend, because some fucking teenagers who got radicalized online by ISIS put together a whole fucking suicide plot to kill as many people as possible.

These fucking guys. According to Austria’s director-general for public safety Franz Ruf, a 19-year-old (who Austrian papers identify as “Beren A.”), stole a bunch of chemicals from his job at a metal-processing company, quit the job declaring he had “big plans,” and “significantly changed his appearance,” growing an ISIS-style beard.

He collaborated with a 17-year-old, who reportedly had a job as a guard with the company that provided security services at the venue. A 15-year-old was also involved, though it’s unclear at this point if he was a participant or a witness.

Their plan was to load up a vehicle with a fake police siren on top of it full of explosives, drive into as many people as possible, and then start stabbing people and swinging at them with machetes, and detonate the explosives. Somehow, THANK GOD, American authorities got wind of the plot and notified Viennese authorities, and the Bundespolizei busted the 19-year-old at his home in Ternitz, where he lived with his parents. There they found a whole kitchen full of chemicals to produce the explosive triacetone triperoxide, bomb-making materials, plus counterfeit currency for some reason. And though the plot was seemingly foiled, this weekend’s concerts were canceled out of an abundance of caution.

For what it’s worth, all three of the plotters are Austrian citizens, with North Macedonian, Turkish, and Croatian backgrounds.

This comes after 10 days ago, another teenage-male attacker in England killed three girls and wounded 10 people in a knife attack during a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga class, leading to far-right types in the UK rioting and burning cars for almost an entire week, because even though the accused killer was born in the UK, they were very mad about immigrants anyway.

Swift is due to close out the European leg of her Eras tour at London’s Wembley stadium for five nights between August 15 and 20, which are still on, as of now.

It’s fucking horrible. Though it could have been much worse!

Please enjoy instead this Reddit thread of Swifties showing off the outfits that they would have worn to the show.

I’m sorry, Swifties. Take comfort in the fact that your joy makes ISIS chuds fucking miserable.

Here’s a video of her neato performance at the Eras tour of my personal favorite song of the moment, “Willow.” It’s so Stevie Nicks-y! Dig the orbs!

Also did you know she did a whole video as a drag king? Fucking love everything about it.

