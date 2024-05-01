Here’s a recap of what happened Tuesday morning in the Trump erection interference case, and now let us recap Tuesday afternoon!

Over lunch break, Team Trump deleted the “Truths” that Judge Juan Merchan was calling “contempt” instead, and fired off a pitiful fundraising email. “A Democrat judge JUST HELD ME IN CONTEMPT OF COURT! I was fined $9,000 for 9 gag order violations. THEY WANT TO SILENCE ME! They think they can BLEED ME DRY and SHUT ME UP, but I’ll NEVER stop fighting for YOU.”

And the New York appellate division also denied Trump’s dumb request for a stay to try to have Judge Merchan removed from the case.

And then Ken Paxton, Texas state attorney general, appeared in the courtroom and sat next to Eric, apparently because he had nothing more important to do? Did Eric appreciate having company while hearing about the pack of lowlifes his dad surrounded himself with, and how dad was cheating on his stepmom with two other women?

Paxton sure knows something about being under indictment, being in that state himself for an incredible nine years over charges he duped investors in a shady tech startup. Finally last month he agreed to an incredibly sweet deal of restitution, community service, and legal education, instead of the life in prison he had been facing. He got to keep his law license and stay attorney general, where he’s used his job to grift kickbacks and be an asshole to poor people. So keep the faith, fraudsters of the GOP! If you’re famous they might keep on letting you do it!

Trump could’ve gone that route with any of his criminal cases. Admitted to a violation, said sorry, probably gotten a small fine, and saved himself and the Grand Old Party kajillions in legal fees. It’s not like his supporters would have really cared about anything he did. But that is not his style!

Before breaking for lunch Tuesday afternoon, while Trump drifted in and out of consciousness at his second nap of the day, media lawyer Keith Davidson laid out his representation of Karen McDougal and later Stormy Daniels, whom he met through Stormy’s manager, Gina Rodriguez. After lunch he got back to recounting how Rodriguez and Daniels called Davidson up way back in 2011, “about TheDirty dot com,” which had a blog post claiming that Stormy Daniels and Donald Trump had what Davidson delicately referred to as an “intimate interaction.”

“Gina told me some jerk had called and threatened to sue,” Davidson said.

PROSECUTOR: Who was that jerk? DAVIDSON: Donald Trump.

Ah, the good old days, when you could say “that jerk” and people weren’t sure exactly who you meant.

PROSECUTOR: What was his accusation? DAVIDSON: I don't know. He was just screaming and threatening to sue. So I sent a cease and desist letter. It was successful.

And so all was quiet on that front for years, until the “Access Hollywood” “grab em by the pussy” tape.

DAVIDSON: I wrote, Trump is f-ed. Dylan [Howard] replied, “Wave the white flag, it's over people.” PROSECUTOR: And the next day? DAVIDSON: The Dirty republished the story. Dylan said, it could get worse, if Stormy made comments... Gina and Dylan came to terms at $120,000. But AMI would not go forward. After AMI washed their hands of the deal, AMI handed it off to Cohen. In essence, Michael Cohen stepped into AMI’s shoes. Dylan asked Gina to call Cohen, she refused. She asked me to call Cohen. I didn't want to. […] Bottom line, no one wanted to talk to Michael Cohen. Gina told me, “We have this deal, it's going to be the easiest deal you ever had in your life” [rueful laugh]. She said, “all you have to do is talk to that asshole Michael Cohen,” and $10,000 was tacked on for me.

But dirty deals don’t actually come dirt cheap, turns out you get what you pay for, and talking to Michael Cohen turned out to be not quite so easy after all. In October 2016, with election day rapidly approaching, Davidson drew up an agreement between Michael Cohen’s LLC in the matter of Peggy Peterson and David Denison, aka Stephanie Clifford and Daryl Dongerson, aka Stormy and Trump.

PROSECUTOR: Is David Denison a real person? DAVIDSON: Yes. He was on my high school hockey team. PROSECUTOR: How does he feel about you now? DAVIDSON: He's very angry about it.

I’ll bet!

DAVIDSON: Only the side letter agreement identified the parties. And only Michael Cohen kept a copy of the side letter agreement. PROSECUTOR: Is that rare? DAVIDSON: Yes.

But THEN, Davidson waited for Stormy’s money, then waited some more, while Cohen made various lame excuses for why it wasn’t there.

DAVIDSON: Cohen told me, he couldn't send because of “firewalls.” Then that, “my guy is in four to five states today.” It was clear, Cohen didn't have the authority to spend money. Finally [Cohen] said, “I'll just do it myself.”

In the courtroom, Trump perked up at this! Maybe it was Cohen and Keith, doing “stuff on the side!” Though the part where Trump benefited and later paid Cohen back for that “sidework” wouldn’t jibe with that theory too well.

“I thought he was trying to kick the can down the road until after the election,” Davidson said, which the cheap bastard surely was. And 16 days after the money was due, Davidson told Cohen the deal was off.

Cliffhanger!

Court resumes at 9:30 Thursday morning, with more contempt, more Keith Davidson, more Trump naps, and more surprise witnesses! Can’t wait! In the meantime today Trump is headed to Wisconsin and Michigan, to try to win over whoever is somehow still undecided by saying what will surely be some very stable genius words.

Until next time!

