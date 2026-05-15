Rep. Max Miller, YouTube screenshot

There have been a lot of MAGA feuds lately — Ben Shapiro v Candace Owens, Owens v Erika Kirk, Trump v Thomas Massie, Trump v MTG, Trump v Tucker Carlson, etc. — and we’re happy to cheer them on, or at least be somewhat amused by them. But this latest one isn’t really very amusing at all.

MAGA Congressman Max Miller is suing his ex-wife, the daughter of Ohio Republican Senator Bernie Moreno, and her legal team for publicly accusing him of domestic violence.

While the rumors have been around for a while now, a recent article in The Daily Mail detailed Emily Moreno’s accusations against him, complete with photographic evidence

Via The Daily Mail:

The most recent attack came on February 1 of this year when Miller allegedly grabbed and struck Emily, 32, during a custody exchange at his Ohio home, leaving bruises on her arm, elbow, and torso as the couple’s two-year-old daughter Ruth looked on. An earlier incident on June 9, 2024 involved the Congressman allegedly hurling a pot of boiling water at Emily during an argument inside their Ohio home, with some of the water striking her chest, while their then eight-month-old daughter was present, multiple sources with direct knowledge said.

Pictures available on The Daily Mail show Emily Moreno’s injuries following the alleged attacks.

The article also includes excerpts of a letter that Miller wrote to Emily Moreno after the incident with the boiling water. While he doesn’t admit to the physical assault in the letter, it certainly sounds like the kind of letter a man who just threw a pot of boiling water on his wife might write.

In the letter, reviewed by the Daily Mail, Miller tells Emily that nothing in his life matters more than her and their daughter Ruth, and writes that he wishes he could close his eyes and wake up to find everything be back to normal. He calls himself worthless and says his guilt is eating him alive, while repeatedly telling Emily he loves her. ‘I don’t know what to do. I do know you love me, protect me, and care for me. I failed to do that for you,’ Miller allegedly wrote. ‘I’m sorry and I just want to close my eyes and wake up and everything be normal. 'I know that won't happen. I'm sorry I failed you and Ruth (sic). It's eating me alive. I love you, even if you think I don't. I love you so much. I'm so sorry. I'm just a f*** up and worthless.'

Note how he made it all about him and how he feels, practically imploring her to tell him “Oh no, you’re not fucked up and worthless, you just made a mistake!”

Also note that Miller has not said, publicly, what the letter might be about otherwise.

This is not the first time that Miller has been publicly accused of domestic violence, either. Prior to marrying Emily Moreno, he was in a relationship with Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who, in October of 2021 accused Miller of slapping her and throwing her up against the wall after she accused him of cheating on her.

He also sued Grisham for defamation, though he dropped that suit while he was running for Congress in Ohio — a campaign he won, with the full endorsement of Trump, who called him a “great guy,” despite the fact that his own aide had accused him of physically assault.

Grisham has since become a prominent Trump critic, and it’s not exactly hard to see why.

Miller is also publicly feuding with Emily Moreno’s father, Ohio Republican Senator Bernie Moreno, for taking his daughter’s side over his. While he was at it, Miller accused her of being crazy.

“It is unfortunate that [Bernie Moreno] continues to fund and enable his daughter’s malicious campaign to ruin my life despite his knowledge of her mental health issues,” he wrote on Xitter earlier this month. “Bernie, this must be distracting from your job. These antics harm your own grandchild. Anytime you want to put a stop to this, you can.”

Yeah, in no way does he sound like the kind of manipulative dirtbag who would throw a pot of boiling water on his wife and then send her a letter about how he is a “fuck up” and “worthless.”

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It sure would be lovely if the GOP and the Trump administration could stop appointing and endorsing men accused of assaulting women in various ways, but that seems pretty unlikely.

I guess they have a type.

Hopefully the truth prevails and Emily Moreno gets the protection and assistance she needs to deal with this absolute piece of shit.

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