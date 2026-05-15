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Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
1h

>>‘I don’t know what to do. I do know you love me, protect me, and care for me. I failed to do that for you,’ Miller allegedly wrote. ‘I’m sorry and I just want to close my eyes and wake up and everything be normal.<<

As someone who has worked for a DV/IPV academic consortium, I can absolutely say that this is TEXTBOOK domestic abuser-speak.

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
1h

That's part of the Republican Party's platform, isn't it?

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