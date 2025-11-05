Tabs gif by your friend Martini Glambassador!

While the Sandwich Hero’s (misdemeanor, because they couldn’t get a felony indictment) trial starts, here’s a reminder that DHS and ICE keep lying their masked faces off about people they claim “assaulted” them. (Don Moynihan)

OW GREG BOVINO’S BALLS! (Talking Points Memo)

He’s very good. (I assume Zohran Mamdani won last night, I finish tabs early for my health and mental health.)

Zohran Mamdani’s video team, and why they (and he) are awesome. (Defector)

Good lord, Democratic Party leadership is still being fucking idiots about Zohran Mamdani. (The Fucking News)

The future is Zohran, Kat, Mallory, and maybeeeee Graham Platner (argh, oof). The corrupted old guard are trying to keep their jobs and keep the whippersnappers out. (Amanda Marcotte at Salon) Rebecca Traister can’t even believe Chuck Schumer et al.’s shit. (New York mag)

I mean I mean I mean I mean, CHOOK.

Possible Trump pardons for fraudster Elizabeth Holmes/sex criminal Keith Raniere? So fraud and sex crimes? My, that doesn’t sound like him! (The Bulwark, second item)

Speaking of Trump pardons, two federal prosecutors were put on leave for describing the pardoned January 6ers as “rioting” when prosecuting one of them for further political threats and violence, lol whee. (Balls and Strikes)

But Trump knows who is criminal, and it is Gavin Newsom for doing Prop 50 (which we also assume passed last night, give California a month to let us know!) to go over and above in getting voters’ permission to redistrict the shit out of the state, which is only legal when Texas does it, obviously. (Joe. My. God)

Ask the strippers: We’re in a recession! (Buzzfeed)

THEY KILLED TEEN VOGUE. THOSE BASTARDS. (Talking Points Memo)

Movements need something to do. So let’s do it, whatever it might be! (Garrett Bucks at The White Pages)

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Time to start sending Rebecca your etsys and your ebays and your other crafts and nonsenses for our post-Thanksgiving handmade and vintage buying orgy! Send links to everything you’re proud of to rebecca at wonkette dot com.

