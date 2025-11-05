Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2hEdited

Lion cub vibes. Your hed gif info: https://martiniambassador.substack.com/p/lion-cubs-in-a-boomer-basin

And meme chat: https://open.substack.com/chat/posts/a99a672f-ffa7-432d-b02f-d64caafb6d49?utm_source=share

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1h

I’m currently sitting at the salon, getting my hair did. Going with a plum color this time around.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
650 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture