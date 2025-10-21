Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
3h

Planned ballroom size fixed, it is 90K square feet, not 9K.

I am actually not allowed near scissors or numbers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
3h

New episode of When Harry Met Daisy. Things are getting spicy! Who else needs a cat love story to help keep them sane? https://open.substack.com/pub/ziggywiggy/p/when-harry-met-daisy-ebb?r=2knfuc&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
926 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture